Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 5 2 3 8 Happ cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Contreras c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .244 Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .220 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .193 Bote 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .212 Maybin rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .256 Martínez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hoerner 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .228 a-Kipnis ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 5 3 3 10 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .178 Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .323 Osuna 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .164 b-Moran ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Bell dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Stallings c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .252 Polanco rf 2 2 1 0 1 0 .154 González ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .247 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .214 Oliva lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Chicago 000 000 020_2 5 0 Pittsburgh 010 010 001_3 5 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Hoerner in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Osuna in the 8th.

Advertisement

LOB_Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_González (13), Frazier (4). HR_Rizzo (10), off Howard; Stallings (3), off Chafin. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (23), González (20), Frazier (18), Stallings (18). CS_Happ (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Schwarber, Happ); Pittsburgh 3 (Frazier, Stallings). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Báez, Bell. GIDP_Báez, Maybin.

DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Stallings, González, Stallings; Hayes, Frazier, Osuna; Frazier, Moran).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 2 2 1 1 0 1 34 5.62 Alzolay 4 2 1 1 2 7 63 3.31 Ryan 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.40 Tepera 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.98 Chafin, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 5.40

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brault 7 2 0 0 3 6 94 3.38 Stratton, H, 4 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 3.29 Howard, BS, 0-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 4.05 Rodríguez, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.82

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Howard 1-1. HBP_Brault 2 (Contreras,Rizzo). WP_Quintana.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:45.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.