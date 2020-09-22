Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|3
|8
|
|Happ cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.220
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Maybin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Martínez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hoerner 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|a-Kipnis ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|3
|10
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.178
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.323
|Osuna 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.164
|b-Moran ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Polanco rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|González ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Oliva lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Chicago
|000
|000
|020_2
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|010
|001_3
|5
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Hoerner in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Osuna in the 8th.
LOB_Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_González (13), Frazier (4). HR_Rizzo (10), off Howard; Stallings (3), off Chafin. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (23), González (20), Frazier (18), Stallings (18). CS_Happ (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Schwarber, Happ); Pittsburgh 3 (Frazier, Stallings). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Báez, Bell. GIDP_Báez, Maybin.
DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Stallings, González, Stallings; Hayes, Frazier, Osuna; Frazier, Moran).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|34
|5.62
|Alzolay
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|63
|3.31
|Ryan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.40
|Tepera
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.98
|Chafin, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|5.40
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brault
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|94
|3.38
|Stratton, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3.29
|Howard, BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4.05
|Rodríguez, W, 3-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.82
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Howard 1-1. HBP_Brault 2 (Contreras,Rizzo). WP_Quintana.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:45.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.