Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 3 2 7 12 Votto dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .230 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .243 Winker lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .293 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .204 Moustakas 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Goodwin cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .133 a-Davidson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .163 Akiyama cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Casali c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .226

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 9 3 3 8 González ss 4 0 2 1 0 2 .289 Frazier 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .234 Reynolds lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .192 Moran 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .255 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .150 Bell dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .197 Hayes 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .389 Tucker cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .242 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .175 b-Newman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239

Cincinnati 002 000 000_2 3 2 Pittsburgh 001 000 002_3 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Goodwin in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Murphy in the 9th.

E_Goodwin (1), Castellanos (3). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Moustakas (3), González (10). HR_Castellanos (12), off Kuhl. RBIs_Castellanos 2 (27), Reynolds (12), Tucker (8), González (18). SB_Goodwin (3). SF_González.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Moustakas, Casali, Goodwin); Pittsburgh 3 (Polanco 3). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 2 for 9.

GIDP_Winker, Tucker, Hayes.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, Galvis, Moustakas; Farmer, Moustakas); Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, González, Moran).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Antone 5 5 1 1 2 6 82 2.49 Garrett, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.93 Jones, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.93 Lorenzen, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 6 4.66 Iglesias, L, 2-3, BS, 5-7 1 1-3 3 2 1 0 1 29 4.40

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl 3 2 2 2 4 5 64 3.38 Hartlieb 2 1 0 0 1 2 28 1.96 Howard 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.30 Stratton 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.79 Turley 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.11 Rodríguez, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.57

Inherited runners-scored_Iglesias 2-0. HBP_Antone (Moran). WP_Antone.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:02.

