Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

September 6, 2020 5:09 pm
 
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 3 2 7 12
Votto dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .230
Castellanos rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .243
Winker lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .293
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .204
Moustakas 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .232
Goodwin cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .133
a-Davidson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .163
Akiyama cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Casali c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .226
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 9 3 3 8
González ss 4 0 2 1 0 2 .289
Frazier 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .234
Reynolds lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .192
Moran 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .255
Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Bell dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .197
Hayes 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .389
Tucker cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .242
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .175
b-Newman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Cincinnati 002 000 000_2 3 2
Pittsburgh 001 000 002_3 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Goodwin in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Murphy in the 9th.

E_Goodwin (1), Castellanos (3). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Moustakas (3), González (10). HR_Castellanos (12), off Kuhl. RBIs_Castellanos 2 (27), Reynolds (12), Tucker (8), González (18). SB_Goodwin (3). SF_González.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Moustakas, Casali, Goodwin); Pittsburgh 3 (Polanco 3). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 2 for 9.

GIDP_Winker, Tucker, Hayes.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, Galvis, Moustakas; Farmer, Moustakas); Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, González, Moran).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Antone 5 5 1 1 2 6 82 2.49
Garrett, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.93
Jones, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.93
Lorenzen, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 6 4.66
Iglesias, L, 2-3, BS, 5-7 1 1-3 3 2 1 0 1 29 4.40
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl 3 2 2 2 4 5 64 3.38
Hartlieb 2 1 0 0 1 2 28 1.96
Howard 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.30
Stratton 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.79
Turley 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.11
Rodríguez, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.57

Inherited runners-scored_Iglesias 2-0. HBP_Antone (Moran). WP_Antone.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:02.

