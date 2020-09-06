Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|7
|12
|
|Votto dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.243
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.293
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.204
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Goodwin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.133
|a-Davidson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Akiyama cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Galvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.226
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|3
|8
|
|González ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.192
|Moran 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Bell dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.389
|Tucker cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.175
|b-Newman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|000_2
|3
|2
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|002_3
|9
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Goodwin in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Murphy in the 9th.
E_Goodwin (1), Castellanos (3). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Moustakas (3), González (10). HR_Castellanos (12), off Kuhl. RBIs_Castellanos 2 (27), Reynolds (12), Tucker (8), González (18). SB_Goodwin (3). SF_González.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Moustakas, Casali, Goodwin); Pittsburgh 3 (Polanco 3). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 2 for 9.
GIDP_Winker, Tucker, Hayes.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, Galvis, Moustakas; Farmer, Moustakas); Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, González, Moran).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Antone
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|82
|2.49
|Garrett, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.93
|Jones, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.93
|Lorenzen, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|4.66
|Iglesias, L, 2-3, BS, 5-7
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|29
|4.40
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|64
|3.38
|Hartlieb
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|1.96
|Howard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.30
|Stratton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.79
|Turley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.11
|Rodríguez, W, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.57
Inherited runners-scored_Iglesias 2-0. HBP_Antone (Moran). WP_Antone.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:02.
