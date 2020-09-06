Listen Live Sports

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

September 6, 2020 5:09 pm
 
Cincinnati Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 32 3 9 3
Votto dh 3 1 0 0 González ss 4 0 2 1
Castellanos rf 3 1 1 2 Frazier 2b 4 1 2 0
Winker lf 2 0 0 0 Reynolds lf 3 0 1 1
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 Moran 1b 2 0 0 0
Moustakas 1b 4 0 1 0 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0
Goodwin cf 2 0 0 0 Bell dh 3 1 1 0
a-Davidson ph 1 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 4 0 2 0
Akiyama cf 0 0 0 0 Tucker cf 4 1 1 1
Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 b-Newman ph 1 0 0 0
Casali c 3 0 0 0
Cincinnati 002 000 000 2
Pittsburgh 001 000 002 3

E_Goodwin (1), Castellanos (3). DP_Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Moustakas (3), González (10). HR_Castellanos (12). SB_Goodwin (3). SF_González (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Antone 5 5 1 1 2 6
Garrett, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jones, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lorenzen, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Iglesias, L, 2-3, BS, 5-7 1 1-3 3 2 1 0 1
Pittsburgh
Kuhl 3 2 2 2 4 5
Hartlieb 2 1 0 0 1 2
Howard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stratton 1 0 0 0 1 1
Turley 1 0 0 0 1 2
Rodríguez, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Antone (Moran). WP_Antone.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:02.

