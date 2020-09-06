Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|
|Votto dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|González ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|a-Davidson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Akiyama cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Galvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|b-Newman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|002
|—
|3
E_Goodwin (1), Castellanos (3). DP_Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Moustakas (3), González (10). HR_Castellanos (12). SB_Goodwin (3). SF_González (3).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Antone
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Garrett, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lorenzen, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Iglesias, L, 2-3, BS, 5-7
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Hartlieb
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Howard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stratton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Turley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rodríguez, W, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Antone (Moran). WP_Antone.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:02.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.