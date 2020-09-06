Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 32 3 9 3 Votto dh 3 1 0 0 González ss 4 0 2 1 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 2 Frazier 2b 4 1 2 0 Winker lf 2 0 0 0 Reynolds lf 3 0 1 1 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 Moran 1b 2 0 0 0 Moustakas 1b 4 0 1 0 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 2 0 0 0 Bell dh 3 1 1 0 a-Davidson ph 1 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 4 0 2 0 Akiyama cf 0 0 0 0 Tucker cf 4 1 1 1 Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 b-Newman ph 1 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 0 0

Cincinnati 002 000 000 — 2 Pittsburgh 001 000 002 — 3

E_Goodwin (1), Castellanos (3). DP_Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Moustakas (3), González (10). HR_Castellanos (12). SB_Goodwin (3). SF_González (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Antone 5 5 1 1 2 6 Garrett, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jones, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lorenzen, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Iglesias, L, 2-3, BS, 5-7 1 1-3 3 2 1 0 1

Pittsburgh Kuhl 3 2 2 2 4 5 Hartlieb 2 1 0 0 1 2 Howard 1 0 0 0 0 1 Stratton 1 0 0 0 1 1 Turley 1 0 0 0 1 2 Rodríguez, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Antone (Moran). WP_Antone.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:02.

