Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|4
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|25
|3
|4
|3
|
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|a-Davidson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alford cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Farmer lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Akiyama lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|310
|0
|—
|4
|Cincinnati
|200
|100
|0
|—
|3
E_Votto (5). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Akiyama (4). 3B_Hayes (1), Alford (1). HR_Suárez (9), Moustakas (3).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ponce
|4
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Howard, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stratton, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Turley, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodríguez, S, 3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bauer, L, 3-3
|6
|
|6
|4
|1
|2
|7
|Sims
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Bauer.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:25.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.