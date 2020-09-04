Listen Live Sports

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

September 4, 2020 10:09 pm
 
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 4 6 2 Totals 25 3 4 3
Newman ss 4 1 1 0 Votto 1b 2 1 0 0
Frazier 2b 1 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0
Reynolds lf 3 0 1 0 Winker dh 3 0 0 0
Moran 1b 3 1 0 0 Suárez 3b 2 1 1 2
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 Moustakas 2b 3 1 2 1
Bell dh 3 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 2 0 0 0
Hayes 3b 3 1 2 0 a-Davidson ph 1 0 0 0
Alford cf 3 1 1 2 Farmer lf 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Akiyama lf-cf 3 0 1 0
Garcia ss 3 0 0 0
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 310 0 4
Cincinnati 200 100 0 3

E_Votto (5). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Akiyama (4). 3B_Hayes (1), Alford (1). HR_Suárez (9), Moustakas (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Ponce 4 3 3 3 1 4
Howard, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stratton, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Turley, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Rodríguez, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Bauer, L, 3-3 6 6 4 1 2 7
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:25.

