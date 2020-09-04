Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 26 4 6 2 Totals 25 3 4 3 Newman ss 4 1 1 0 Votto 1b 2 1 0 0 Frazier 2b 1 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 Reynolds lf 3 0 1 0 Winker dh 3 0 0 0 Moran 1b 3 1 0 0 Suárez 3b 2 1 1 2 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 Moustakas 2b 3 1 2 1 Bell dh 3 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 2 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 3 1 2 0 a-Davidson ph 1 0 0 0 Alford cf 3 1 1 2 Farmer lf 0 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Akiyama lf-cf 3 0 1 0 Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 310 0 — 4 Cincinnati 200 100 0 — 3

E_Votto (5). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Akiyama (4). 3B_Hayes (1), Alford (1). HR_Suárez (9), Moustakas (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Ponce 4 3 3 3 1 4 Howard, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Stratton, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Turley, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Rodríguez, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati Bauer, L, 3-3 6 6 4 1 2 7 Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:25.

