Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 4 6 2 2 9 Newman ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Frazier 2b 1 0 1 0 2 0 .227 Reynolds lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .195 Moran 1b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .270 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .161 Bell dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Hayes 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .357 Alford cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .189

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 3 4 3 2 7 Votto 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .237 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .248 Winker dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .306 Suárez 3b 2 1 1 2 1 0 .192 Moustakas 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .243 Goodwin cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .111 a-Davidson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Farmer lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Akiyama lf-cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179

Pittsburgh 000 310 0_4 6 0 Cincinnati 200 100 0_3 4 1

a-struck out for Goodwin in the 6th.

E_Votto (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Akiyama (4). 3B_Hayes (1), Alford (1). HR_Suárez (9), off Ponce; Moustakas (3), off Ponce. RBIs_Alford 2 (4), Suárez 2 (22), Moustakas (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Alford); Cincinnati 2 (Barnhart, Davidson). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Reynolds. GIDP_Reynolds, Moran.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, Garcia, Votto; Garcia, Votto).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ponce 4 3 3 3 1 4 71 3.46 Howard, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.45 Stratton, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.00 Turley, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.40 Rodríguez, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.78

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, L, 3-3 6 6 4 1 2 7 100 2.05 Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.30

Inherited runners-scored_Turley 1-0. WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:25.

