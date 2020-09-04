Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

September 4, 2020 10:09 pm
 
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 4 6 2 2 9
Newman ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241
Frazier 2b 1 0 1 0 2 0 .227
Reynolds lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .195
Moran 1b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .270
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .161
Bell dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Hayes 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .357
Alford cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .189
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 3 4 3 2 7
Votto 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .237
Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .248
Winker dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .306
Suárez 3b 2 1 1 2 1 0 .192
Moustakas 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .243
Goodwin cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .111
a-Davidson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Farmer lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Akiyama lf-cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Pittsburgh 000 310 0_4 6 0
Cincinnati 200 100 0_3 4 1

a-struck out for Goodwin in the 6th.

E_Votto (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Akiyama (4). 3B_Hayes (1), Alford (1). HR_Suárez (9), off Ponce; Moustakas (3), off Ponce. RBIs_Alford 2 (4), Suárez 2 (22), Moustakas (11).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Alford); Cincinnati 2 (Barnhart, Davidson). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Reynolds. GIDP_Reynolds, Moran.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, Garcia, Votto; Garcia, Votto).

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ponce 4 3 3 3 1 4 71 3.46
Howard, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.45
Stratton, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.00
Turley, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.40
Rodríguez, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.78
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, L, 3-3 6 6 4 1 2 7 100 2.05
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.30

Inherited runners-scored_Turley 1-0. WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:25.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program