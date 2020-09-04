Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|4
|6
|2
|2
|9
|
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Frazier 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Moran 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Alford cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.189
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|3
|4
|3
|2
|7
|
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Suárez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.192
|Moustakas 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Goodwin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|a-Davidson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Farmer lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Akiyama lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Pittsburgh
|000
|310
|0_4
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|200
|100
|0_3
|4
|1
a-struck out for Goodwin in the 6th.
E_Votto (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Akiyama (4). 3B_Hayes (1), Alford (1). HR_Suárez (9), off Ponce; Moustakas (3), off Ponce. RBIs_Alford 2 (4), Suárez 2 (22), Moustakas (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Alford); Cincinnati 2 (Barnhart, Davidson). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Reynolds. GIDP_Reynolds, Moran.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, Garcia, Votto; Garcia, Votto).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ponce
|4
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|4
|71
|3.46
|Howard, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.45
|Stratton, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4.00
|Turley, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.40
|Rodríguez, S, 3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.78
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, L, 3-3
|6
|
|6
|4
|1
|2
|7
|100
|2.05
|Sims
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.30
Inherited runners-scored_Turley 1-0. WP_Bauer.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:25.
