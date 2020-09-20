Listen Live Sports

Pittsburgh takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with St. Louis

September 20, 2020 2:27 am
 
St. Louis Cardinals (25-24, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-37, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Jack Flaherty (3-2, 5.52 ERA) Pittsburgh: Joe Musgrove (0-5, 5.74 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Pirates are 13-22 against teams from the NL Central. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .282 is last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the club with an OBP of .329.

The Cardinals are 18-16 in division play. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.00. Adam Wainwright leads the team with a 2.87 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moran leads the Pirates with eight home runs and has 17 RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 48 hits and has 19 RBIs.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (right elbow), Yadier Molina: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

