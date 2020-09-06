Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Playoff participant Blaney penalized before Southern 500

September 6, 2020 3:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Blaney was penalized 10 points and sent to the back of the field before NASCAR’s first playoff race on Sunday.

Blaney’s car was found to have improperly mounted ballast. Blaney’s crew chief, Todd Gordon, was also suspended for the Southern 500 at Darlington.

Blaney’s owner, Team Penske, said in a statement a 5-pound bag of lead normally used to simulate fluid weights prior to installing the race engine “was accidentally left in the car.”

Team Penske said Travis Geisler would serve as Blaney’s crew chief.

Advertisement

Blaney, one of three Penske drivers in the 16-man playoff field, was supposed to start seventh before the penalty.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Blaney earned his playoff spot with a victory at Talladega earlier this season.

___

More AP NASCAR: https://apnews.com/NASCAR and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA nurses deploy to assist Gulf Coast medical facilities