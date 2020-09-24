Listen Live Sports

Portland 1, Seattle 0

September 24, 2020 12:19 am
 
Seattle 0 0 0
Portland 1 0 1

First half_1, Portland, Chara, 3, 13th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic.

Yellow Cards_Tolo, Seattle, 36th; Bonilla, Portland, 55th; Ruidiaz, Seattle, 56th; Williamson, Portland, 76th; Roldan, Seattle, 90th; Clark, Portland, 90th+6.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Jeff Hosking, Ramy Touchan. 4th Official_Farhad Dadkho.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Kelvin Leerdam (Miguel Ibarra, 84th), Shane O’Neill (Will Bruin, 76th), Nouhou Tolo (Gustav Svensson, 46th); Joao Paulo, Joevin Jones (Alex Roldan, 53rd), Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan; Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz.

Portland_Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla, Julio Cascante, Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic; Diego Chara, Yimmi Chara (Marvin Loria, 75th), Diego Valeri (Larrys Mabiala, 86th), Eryk Williamson (Cristhian Paredes, 86th); Jeremy Ebobisse (Andy Polo, 75th), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Felipe Mora, 71st).

