Portland 1, Vancouver 0

Portland 1 0 — 1 Vancouver 0 0 — 0

First half_1, Portland, Mora, 4 (Williamson), 5th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic; Vancouver, Bryan Meredith, Isaac Boehmer.

Yellow Cards_Gutierrez, Vancouver, 8th; Cavallini, Vancouver, 40th+2; Bikel, Vancouver, 45th+1; Farfan, Portland, 45th+3; Paredes, Portland, 49th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Chris Elliott, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Brandon Stevis.

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla, Marco Farfan, Larrys Mabiala, Dario Zuparic; Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes (Jeremy Ebobisse, 77th), Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson (Diego Valeri, 47th); Marvin Loria (Yimmi Chara, 58th), Felipe Mora (Jaroslaw Niezgoda, 76th).

Vancouver_Bryan Meredith; Ali Adnan, Erik Godoy, Cristian Gutierrez (David Milinkovic, 64th), Jake Nerwinski (Tosaint Ricketts, 90th+1); Janio Bikel, Leonard Owusu, Andy Rose; Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome (Ryan Raposo, 90th+1), Fredy Montero.

