Portland 6, San Jose 1

September 20, 2020 12:45 am
 
Portland 2 4 6
San Jose 1 0 1

First half_1, Portland, Valeri, 5 (penalty kick), 25th minute; 2, Portland, Ebobisse, 3 (Villafana), 27th; 3, San Jose, Fierro, 1 (Lopez), 44th.

Second half_4, Portland, Valeri, 6 (Chara), 57th; 5, Portland, Chara, 2, 70th; 6, Portland, Cascante, 1 (Valeri), 85th; 7, Portland, Niezgoda, 3 (Chara), 87th.

Goalies_Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, Steve Clark; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Matt Bersano.

Yellow Cards_Lima, San Jose, 14th; Conechny, Portland, 29th; Jungwirth, San Jose, 48th.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

Lineups

Portland_Aljaz Ivacic; Julio Cascante, Marco Farfan, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana; Diego Chara (Eryk Williamson, 89th), Tomas Conechny (Yimmi Chara, 46th), Cristhian Paredes (Renzo Zambrano, 89th), Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse (Jaroslaw Niezgoda, 82nd), Marvin Loria (Andy Polo, 82nd).

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Tanner Beason, Florian Jungwirth (Vako Qazaishvili, 64th), Nick Lima (Cristian Espinoza, 64th), Marcos Lopez; Eric Calvillo (Tommy Thompson, 64th), Carlos Fierro, Judson, Shea Salinas (Jack Skahan, 79th), Jackson Yueill; Andy Rios (Chris Wondolowski, 64th).

