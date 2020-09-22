Portland faces Seattle after Valeri’s 2-goal game

Seattle Sounders FC (6-2-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (5-4-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Diego Valeri leads Portland into a matchup with Seattle fresh off of a two-goal performance against San Jose.

The Timbers are 4-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is fifth in the Western Conference drawing 68 corner kicks, averaging 5.7 per game.

The Sounders are 5-2-2 against conference opponents. Raul Ruidiaz paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with seven goals. Seattle has scored 27 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. Portland won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valeri has five goals and three assists for Portland. has four goals over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Ruidiaz has seven goals and two assists for Seattle so far this year. has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 1.9 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Seattle: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 1.7 assists, five shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Andres Flores, Chris Duvall (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

Seattle: Danny Leyva (injured).

