Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Portland visits Vancouver after shutout win

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Portland Timbers (6-4-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-8-0, ninth in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Seattle 1-0, Portland plays Vancouver.

The Whitecaps are 2-5-0 against Western Conference teams. Vancouver is 2-1-0 when it scores two goals.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Timbers are 5-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. Diego Valeri leads the second-ranked scoring team in the MLS with five goals. Portland has scored 34 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Milinkovic has one goal and three assists for Vancouver. Fredy Montero has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Valeri has five goals and three assists for Portland. Yimmi Chara has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

        Read more Sports News news.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 4-6-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 2.7 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

Portland: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.7 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel, Jasser Khemiri (injured), Russell Teibert (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured), Andres Flores, Chris Duvall (injured), Tomas Conechny (injured), Bill Tuiloma (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment