Portland visits Vancouver after shutout win

Portland Timbers (6-4-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-8-0, ninth in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Seattle 1-0, Portland plays Vancouver.

The Whitecaps are 2-5-0 against Western Conference teams. Vancouver is 2-1-0 when it scores two goals.

The Timbers are 5-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. Diego Valeri leads the second-ranked scoring team in the MLS with five goals. Portland has scored 34 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Milinkovic has one goal and three assists for Vancouver. Fredy Montero has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Valeri has five goals and three assists for Portland. Yimmi Chara has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 4-6-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 2.7 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

Portland: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.7 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel, Jasser Khemiri (injured), Russell Teibert (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured), Andres Flores, Chris Duvall (injured), Tomas Conechny (injured), Bill Tuiloma (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.