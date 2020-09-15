Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Postseason Baseball Glance

September 15, 2020 2:55 pm
 
2 min read
      
All Times TBA

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)

American League

(Broadcast TBA)
Series A

Tuesday, Sept. 29: eighth seed at first seed

Wednesday, Sept. 30: eighth seed at first seed

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: eighth seed at second seed

Series B

Tuesday, Sept. 29: seventh seed at second seed

Advertisement

Wednesday, Sept. 30: seventh seed at second seed

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: seventh seed at second seed

Series C

Tuesday, Sept. 29: sixth seed at third seed

Wednesday, Sept. 30: sixth seed at third seed

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: sixth seed at third seed

Series D

Tuesday, Sept. 29: fifth seed at fourth seed

Wednesday, Sept. 30: fifth seed at fourth seed

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: fifth seed at fourth seed

National League
(Broadcast TBA)
Series A

Wednesday, Sept. 30: eighth seed at first seed

Thursday, Oct. 1: eighth seed at first seed

x-Friday, Oct. 2: eighth seed at second seed

Series B

Wednesday, Sept. 30: seventh seed at second seed

Thursday, Oct. 1: seventh seed at second seed

x-Friday, Oct. 2: seventh seed at second seed

Series C

Wednesday, Sept. 30: sixth seed at third seed

Thursday, Oct. 1: sixth seed at third seed

x-Friday, Oct. 2: sixth seed at third seed

Series D

Wednesday, Sept. 30: fifth seed at fourth seed

Thursday, Oct. 1: fifth seed at fourth seed

x-Friday, Oct. 2: fifth seed at fourth seed

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Series A
At San Diego

Monday, Oct. 5: 4/5 winner vs, 1/8 winner

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 4/5 winner vs, 1/8 winner

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 1/8 winner vs. 4/5 winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: 1/8 winner vs. 4/5 winner

x-Friday, Oct. 9: 4/5 winner vs, 1/8 winner

Series B
At Los Angeles

Monday, Oct. 5: 3/6 winner vs, 2/7 winner

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3/6 winner vs, 2/7 winne

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 2/7 winner vs. 3/6 winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: 2/7 winner vs. 3/6 winner

x-Friday, Oct. 9: 3/6 winner vs, 2/7 winner

National League
Series A
At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 4/5 winner vs, 1/8 winner (FS1 or MLB)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 4/5 winner vs, 1/8 winner (FS1 or MLB)

Thursday, Oct. 8: 1/8 winner vs. 4/5 winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Friday, Oct. 9: 1/8 winner vs. 4/5 winner (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: 4/5 winner vs, 1/8 winner (FS)

Series B
At Houston

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3/6 winner vs, 2/7 winner (FS1 or MLB)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3/6 winner vs, 2/7 winner (FS1 or MLB)

Thursday, Oct. 8: 2/7 winner vs. 3/6 winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Friday, Oct. 9: 2/7 winner vs. 3/6 winner (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: 3/6 winner vs, 2/7 winner (FS1)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
At San Diego
(All Games on TBS)

Sunday. Oct. 11:

Monday, Oct. 12:

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

x-Thursday, Oct. 15:

x-Friday, Oct. 16:

x-Saturday, Oct. 17:

National League
At Arlington, Texas
(Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 12:

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

Thursday, Oct. 15:

x-Friday, Oct. 16:

x-Saturday, Oct. 17:

x-Sunday, Oct. 18:

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)
At Arlington, Texas
(All Games on Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 20:

Wednesday, Oct. 21:

Friday, Oct. 23:

Saturday, Oct. 24:

x-Sunday, Oct. 25:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Winston S. Churchill conducts interoperability operations with British Royal Navy