Postseason Baseball Glance

x-if necessary
|WILD CARD SERIES
|(Best-of-3)
American League
Tuesday, Sept. 29: eighth seed at first seed
Wednesday, Sept. 30: eighth seed at first seed
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: eighth seed at second seed
Tuesday, Sept. 29: seventh seed at second seed
Wednesday, Sept. 30: seventh seed at second seed
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: seventh seed at second seed
Tuesday, Sept. 29: sixth seed at third seed
Wednesday, Sept. 30: sixth seed at third seed
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: sixth seed at third seed
Tuesday, Sept. 29: fifth seed at fourth seed
Wednesday, Sept. 30: fifth seed at fourth seed
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: fifth seed at fourth seed
|National League
|(Broadcast TBA)
|Series A
Wednesday, Sept. 30: eighth seed at first seed
Thursday, Oct. 1: eighth seed at first seed
x-Friday, Oct. 2: eighth seed at second seed
Wednesday, Sept. 30: seventh seed at second seed
Thursday, Oct. 1: seventh seed at second seed
x-Friday, Oct. 2: seventh seed at second seed
Wednesday, Sept. 30: sixth seed at third seed
Thursday, Oct. 1: sixth seed at third seed
x-Friday, Oct. 2: sixth seed at third seed
Wednesday, Sept. 30: fifth seed at fourth seed
Thursday, Oct. 1: fifth seed at fourth seed
x-Friday, Oct. 2: fifth seed at fourth seed
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|(All Games on TBS)
|Series A
|At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: 4/5 winner vs, 1/8 winner
Tuesday, Oct. 6: 4/5 winner vs, 1/8 winner
Wednesday, Oct. 7: 1/8 winner vs. 4/5 winner
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: 1/8 winner vs. 4/5 winner
x-Friday, Oct. 9: 4/5 winner vs, 1/8 winner
Monday, Oct. 5: 3/6 winner vs, 2/7 winner
Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3/6 winner vs, 2/7 winne
Wednesday, Oct. 7: 2/7 winner vs. 3/6 winner
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: 2/7 winner vs. 3/6 winner
x-Friday, Oct. 9: 3/6 winner vs, 2/7 winner
|National League
|Series A
|At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: 4/5 winner vs, 1/8 winner (FS1 or MLB)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: 4/5 winner vs, 1/8 winner (FS1 or MLB)
Thursday, Oct. 8: 1/8 winner vs. 4/5 winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: 1/8 winner vs. 4/5 winner (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: 4/5 winner vs, 1/8 winner (FS)
Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3/6 winner vs, 2/7 winner (FS1 or MLB)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3/6 winner vs, 2/7 winner (FS1 or MLB)
Thursday, Oct. 8: 2/7 winner vs. 3/6 winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: 2/7 winner vs. 3/6 winner (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: 3/6 winner vs, 2/7 winner (FS1)
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|At San Diego
|(All Games on TBS)
Sunday. Oct. 11:
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
x-Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
|National League
|At Arlington, Texas
|(Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
x-Sunday, Oct. 18:
WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|At Arlington, Texas
|(All Games on Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 20:
Wednesday, Oct. 21:
Friday, Oct. 23:
Saturday, Oct. 24:
x-Sunday, Oct. 25:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:
