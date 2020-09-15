Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times TBA

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES (Best-of-3)

American League

(Broadcast TBA) Series A

Tuesday, Sept. 29: eighth seed at first seed

Wednesday, Sept. 30: eighth seed at first seed

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: eighth seed at second seed

Series B

Tuesday, Sept. 29: seventh seed at second seed

Wednesday, Sept. 30: seventh seed at second seed

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: seventh seed at second seed

Series C

Tuesday, Sept. 29: sixth seed at third seed

Wednesday, Sept. 30: sixth seed at third seed

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: sixth seed at third seed

Series D

Tuesday, Sept. 29: fifth seed at fourth seed

Wednesday, Sept. 30: fifth seed at fourth seed

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: fifth seed at fourth seed

National League (Broadcast TBA) Series A

Wednesday, Sept. 30: eighth seed at first seed

Thursday, Oct. 1: eighth seed at first seed

x-Friday, Oct. 2: eighth seed at second seed

Series B

Wednesday, Sept. 30: seventh seed at second seed

Thursday, Oct. 1: seventh seed at second seed

x-Friday, Oct. 2: seventh seed at second seed

Series C

Wednesday, Sept. 30: sixth seed at third seed

Thursday, Oct. 1: sixth seed at third seed

x-Friday, Oct. 2: sixth seed at third seed

Series D

Wednesday, Sept. 30: fifth seed at fourth seed

Thursday, Oct. 1: fifth seed at fourth seed

x-Friday, Oct. 2: fifth seed at fourth seed

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5) American League (All Games on TBS) Series A At San Diego

Monday, Oct. 5: 4/5 winner vs. 1/8 winner

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 4/5 winner vs. 1/8 winner

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 1/8 winner vs. 4/5 winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: 1/8 winner vs. 4/5 winner

x-Friday, Oct. 9: 4/5 winner vs. 1/8 winner

Series B At Los Angeles

Monday, Oct. 5: 3/6 winner vs. 2/7 winner

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3/6 winner vs. 2/7 winne

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 2/7 winner vs. 3/6 winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: 2/7 winner vs. 3/6 winner

x-Friday, Oct. 9: 3/6 winner vs. 2/7 winner

National League Series A At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 4/5 winner vs. 1/8 winner (FS1 or MLB)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 4/5 winner vs. 1/8 winner (FS1 or MLB)

Thursday, Oct. 8: 1/8 winner vs. 4/5 winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Friday, Oct. 9: 1/8 winner vs. 4/5 winner (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: 4/5 winner vs. 1/8 winner (FS)

Series B At Houston

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3/6 winner vs. 2/7 winner (FS1 or MLB)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3/6 winner vs. 2/7 winner (FS1 or MLB)

Thursday, Oct. 8: 2/7 winner vs. 3/6 winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Friday, Oct. 9: 2/7 winner vs. 3/6 winner (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: 3/6 winner vs. 2/7 winner (FS1)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7) American League At San Diego (All Games on TBS)

Sunday. Oct. 11:

Monday, Oct. 12:

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

x-Thursday, Oct. 15:

x-Friday, Oct. 16:

x-Saturday, Oct. 17:

National League At Arlington, Texas (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 12:

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

Thursday, Oct. 15:

x-Friday, Oct. 16:

x-Saturday, Oct. 17:

x-Sunday, Oct. 18:

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7) At Arlington, Texas (All Games on Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 20:

Wednesday, Oct. 21:

Friday, Oct. 23:

Saturday, Oct. 24:

x-Sunday, Oct. 25:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:

