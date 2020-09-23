Listen Live Sports

Pozuelo scores in 90th minute, Toronto FC beats NYCFC 1-0

September 23, 2020 9:22 pm
 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute and Toronto FC beat New York City FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Toronto FC (7-2-4) ran its unbeaten streak to four and ended New York City’s at six.

Pozuelo scored his fifth of the season, beating goalkeeper Sean Johnson with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Alex Bono made eight saves for Toronto FC. Bono stopped Alexander Ring’s shot in the 42nd minute. Ring has three goals for over the last 11 games.

Bono deflected Heber’s shot from close range in the 65th minute. Heber left the match in the 84th with an apparent knee injury and was stretchered off the field.

NYCFC (5-6-2) has conceded only eight goals over the last 11 games.

