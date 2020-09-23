Pozuelo scores on penalty in 90th, Toronto FC beats NYC 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute and Toronto FC beat New York City FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Toronto FC (7-2-4) ran its unbeaten streak to four and ended New York City’s at six.

Pozuelo scored his fifth of the season, beating goalkeeper Sean Johnson with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner. Alex Bono made eight saves for Toronto.

NYCFC (5-6-2) has conceded only eight goals over the last 11 games.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, FC DALLAS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Jeff Larentowicz scored on a penalty kick and Atlanta United beat FC Dallas to end a six-game winless streak.

Larentowicz converted from the spot in the 55th minute after FC Dallas’ Matt Hedges was called for a hand ball in the area. The 38-year-old Larentowicz has two goals and an assist in the last three games after managing only three goals and five assists in the previous four seasons combined.

Brad Guzan, who had allowed nine goals on 18 shots over the last four games, had one save for his third shutout of the season for Atlanta (4-7-2). Dallas (5-3-4) had won three in a row.

REVOLUTION 3, IMPACT 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rookie Henry Kessler scored his first MLS goal to help New England beat Montreal for its first victory of the season at Gillette Stadium.

Gustavo Bou and Diego Fagundez also scored for New England (4-3-6).

Lassi Lappalainen scored for Montreal (5-7-1).

Montreal is one of three Canadian MLS teams playing home games in the United States because of COVID-19 border restrictions. The Impact are hosting games at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

