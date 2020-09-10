Listen Live Sports

Predators hire Dan Hinote as assistant coach for Hynes

September 10, 2020 12:24 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have hired Dan Hinote as an assistant coach for coach John Hynes.

General manager David Poile announced the move Thursday, saying Hinote’s personality plus playing and coaching experience will be a great fit for the Predators.

“In this assistant coach position, we were looking for a former player who was fairly recently retired but still had coaching experience, and Dan fit that description perfectly,” Poile said.

Hinote, 43, won the Stanley Cup playing with Colorado in 2001 playing nine seasons in the NHL with the Avalanche and St. Louis. He spent the past two seasons as an associate coach with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. He worked last with the Under-17 team, which won gold at the Four Nations tournament.

He was the first player from West Point ever drafted by the NHL.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

