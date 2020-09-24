Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Predators sign Yakov Trenin to 2-year, $1.45 million deal

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 4:35 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year contract worth $1.45 million.

The Predators announced the deal Thursday. Trenin will be paid $700,000 for the 2020-21 season and $750,000 for 2021-22.

Trenin, 23, skated in 21 games as a rookie this season for Nashville, and he scored two goals with four assists and nine penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward averaged 9 minutes, 44 seconds of ice time with the Predators.

He ranked second for the Predators’ AHL affiliate, Milwaukee, scoring 20 goals in 32 games in 2019-20. He has 87 points in 155 career AHL games. Nashville drafted Trenin at No. 55 overall in the second round in 2015, and the native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, played for Russia at the 2017 World Junior Championship.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
10|1 12th Annual SECAF Awards Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

MQ-9 Reaper takes flight with 8 Hellfire missiles