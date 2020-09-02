Listen Live Sports

September 2, 2020
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -134 San Francisco +124
at CINCINNATI -151 St. Louis +141
Chicago -185 at PITTSBURGH +170
Washington -118 at PHILADELPHIA +108
at Los Angeles -190 Arizona +175
American League
at NEW YORK -128 Tampa Bay +118
Cleveland -157 at KANSAS CITY +147
at MINNESOTA -155 Chicago +145
at HOUSTON -180 Texas +165
Interleague
Toronto -117 at MIAMI +107
NY Mets -132 at BALTIMORE +122
Atlanta -140 at BOSTON +130
at MILWAUKEE -164 Detroit +154
San Diego -210 at LA ANGELS +190
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 5 (220½) Miami
Houston (216½) Oklahoma City
Thursday
Toronto 1 (215) Boston
LA Clippers 8 (223) Denver
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Colorado -113 Dallas +103
Thursday
Vegas -222 Vancouver +202
NY Islanders -113 Philadelphia +103
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at SOUTHERN MISS 16 14 (53½) South Alabama
at UAB OFF OFF (OFF) Central Arkansas
Saturday
at MEMPHIS 16 19 (73½) Arkansas St
SMU 17 21½ (70) at TEXAS STATE
at ARMY 5 3 (55) Middle Tennessee
at MARSHALL OFF OFF (OFF) Eastern Kentucky
at NORTH TEXAS OFF OFF (OFF) Houston Baptist
at UTEP OFF OFF (OFF) Stephen F Austin
Monday
BYU +2½ (52½) at NAVY
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ (54) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (39) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47½) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 3 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (51) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 4 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (41) Tennessee

