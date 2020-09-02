Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -134 San Francisco +124 at CINCINNATI -151 St. Louis +141 Chicago -185 at PITTSBURGH +170 Washington -118 at PHILADELPHIA +108 at Los Angeles -190 Arizona +175 American League at NEW YORK -128 Tampa Bay +118 Cleveland -157 at KANSAS CITY +147 at MINNESOTA -155 Chicago +145 at HOUSTON -180 Texas +165 Interleague Toronto -117 at MIAMI +107 NY Mets -132 at BALTIMORE +122 Atlanta -140 at BOSTON +130 at MILWAUKEE -164 Detroit +154 San Diego -210 at LA ANGELS +190 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 5 (220½) Miami Houston 5½ (216½) Oklahoma City Thursday Toronto 1 (215) Boston LA Clippers 8 (223) Denver National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Colorado -113 Dallas +103 Thursday Vegas -222 Vancouver +202 NY Islanders -113 Philadelphia +103 College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SOUTHERN MISS 16 14 (53½) South Alabama at UAB OFF OFF (OFF) Central Arkansas Saturday at MEMPHIS 16 19 (73½) Arkansas St SMU 17 21½ (70) at TEXAS STATE at ARMY 5 3 (55) Middle Tennessee at MARSHALL OFF OFF (OFF) Eastern Kentucky at NORTH TEXAS OFF OFF (OFF) Houston Baptist at UTEP OFF OFF (OFF) Stephen F Austin Monday BYU +2½ 1½ (52½) at NAVY NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 9½ (54) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (39) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 2½ (47½) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 3 (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7½ (45) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 2½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (47) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 3½ (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (51) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 4 (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 1½ (41) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.