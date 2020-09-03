|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago
|-164
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+154
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-167
|Washington
|+157
|at Los Angeles
|-280
|Arizona
|+250
|American League
|at HOUSTON
|-160
|Texas
|+150
|Toronto
|-130
|at
|BOSTON
|+120
|Chicago
|-135
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+125
|Interleague
|San Diego
|-138
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+128
|at NY METS
|-105
|NY
|Yankees
|-105
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toronto
|2
|(217)
|Boston
|LA Clippers
|9
|(223)
|Denver
|Friday
|Milwaukee
|5
|(223½)
|Miami
|LA Lakers
|7
|(226)
|Houston
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Vegas
|-230
|Vancouver
|+210
|NY Islanders
|-117
|Philadelphia
|+107
|Friday
|Colorado
|-136
|Dallas
|+126
|College Football
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SOUTHERN MISS
|16
|13
|(56)
|South
|Alabama
|at UAB
|18½
|20½
|(49)
|Central
|Arkansas
|Saturday
|at MEMPHIS
|16
|19
|(74)
|Arkansas
|St
|SMU
|17
|21½
|(70)
|at
|TEXAS
|STATE
|at ARMY
|5
|3
|(55)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|at MARSHALL
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Eastern
|Kentucky
|at NORTH TEXAS
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|Baptist
|at UTEP
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Stephen
|F
|Austin
|Monday
|BYU
|+2½
|2
|(50½)
|at
|NAVY
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|9½
|(54)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(39)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|2½
|(47½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(43)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|3
|(43½)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7½
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|2½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7
|(47)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|3½
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(52)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|4
|(47)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(41)
|Tennessee
