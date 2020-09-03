Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago -164 at PITTSBURGH +154
at PHILADELPHIA -167 Washington +157
at Los Angeles -280 Arizona +250
American League
at HOUSTON -160 Texas +150
Toronto -130 at BOSTON +120
Chicago -135 at KANSAS CITY +125
Interleague
San Diego -138 at LA ANGELS +128
at NY METS -105 NY Yankees -105
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto 2 (217) Boston
LA Clippers 9 (223) Denver
Friday
Milwaukee 5 (223½) Miami
LA Lakers 7 (226) Houston
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Vegas -230 Vancouver +210
NY Islanders -117 Philadelphia +107
Friday
Colorado -136 Dallas +126
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at SOUTHERN MISS 16 13 (56) South Alabama
at UAB 18½ 20½ (49) Central Arkansas
Saturday
at MEMPHIS 16 19 (74) Arkansas St
SMU 17 21½ (70) at TEXAS STATE
at ARMY 5 3 (55) Middle Tennessee
at MARSHALL OFF OFF (OFF) Eastern Kentucky
at NORTH TEXAS OFF OFF (OFF) Houston Baptist
at UTEP OFF OFF (OFF) Stephen F Austin
Monday
BYU +2½ 2 (50½) at NAVY
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ (54) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (39) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47½) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (43) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 3 (43½) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (52) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 4 (47) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (41) Tennessee

