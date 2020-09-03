|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at NEW YORK
|-115
|Philadelphia
|+105
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|-126
|St.
|Louis
|+116
|at Los Angeles
|-250
|Colorado
|+220
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-123
|Arizona
|+113
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|Chicago
|-152
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+142
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|Houston
|-116
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+106
|at SEATTLE
|-110
|Texas
|+100
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|-138
|Miami
|+128
|at CLEVELAND
|-144
|Milwaukee
|+134
|at OAKLAND
|-129
|San
|Diego
|+119
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|5
|(223½)
|Miami
|LA Lakers
|6
|(225½)
|Houston
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|Colorado
|-130
|Dallas
|+120
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MEMPHIS
|16
|19
|(74)
|Arkansas
|St
|SMU
|17
|22½
|(69)
|at
|TEXAS
|STATE
|at ARMY
|5
|3½
|(55½)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|at MARSHALL
|23½
|24½
|(52½)
|Eastern
|Kentucky
|at NORTH TEXAS
|28½
|27½
|(67)
|Houston
|Baptist
|at UTEP
|9
|8½
|(54½)
|Stephen
|F
|Austin
|Monday
|BYU
|+2½
|1½
|(50)
|at
|NAVY
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|9½
|(54)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(39½)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|2½
|(47½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(43)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|3
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7½
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|2½
|(46)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7
|(47)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|3½
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(52)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|4
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(41)
|Tennessee
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.