Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH OFF Cincinnati OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF Cincinnati OFF at NEW YORK -115 Philadelphia +105 at ATLANTA OFF Washington OFF at ATLANTA OFF Washington OFF at CHICAGO -126 St. Louis +116 at Los Angeles -250 Colorado +220 at SAN FRANCISCO -123 Arizona +113 American League at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF Chicago -152 at KANSAS CITY +142 at MINNESOTA OFF Detroit OFF at MINNESOTA OFF Detroit OFF Houston -116 at LOS ANGELES +106 at SEATTLE -110 Texas +100 Interleague at TAMPA BAY -138 Miami +128 at CLEVELAND -144 Milwaukee +134 at OAKLAND -129 San Diego +119 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 5 (223½) Miami LA Lakers 6 (225½) Houston National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE Colorado -130 Dallas +120 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MEMPHIS 16 19 (74) Arkansas St SMU 17 22½ (69) at TEXAS STATE at ARMY 5 3½ (55½) Middle Tennessee at MARSHALL 23½ 24½ (52½) Eastern Kentucky at NORTH TEXAS 28½ 27½ (67) Houston Baptist at UTEP 9 8½ (54½) Stephen F Austin Monday BYU +2½ 1½ (50) at NAVY NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 9½ (54) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6 (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (39½) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 2½ (47½) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (43) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 3 (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7½ (45) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 2½ (46) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7 (47) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 3½ (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (52) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 4 (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 1½ (41) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

