Pregame.com Line

September 3, 2020 6:02 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH OFF Cincinnati OFF
at NEW YORK -115 Philadelphia +105
at ATLANTA OFF Washington OFF
at CHICAGO -126 St. Louis +116
at Los Angeles -250 Colorado +220
at SAN FRANCISCO -123 Arizona +113
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
Chicago -152 at KANSAS CITY +142
at MINNESOTA OFF Detroit OFF
Houston -116 at LOS ANGELES +106
at SEATTLE -110 Texas +100
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -138 Miami +128
at CLEVELAND -144 Milwaukee +134
at OAKLAND -129 San Diego +119
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 5 (223½) Miami
LA Lakers 6 (225½) Houston
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
Colorado -130 Dallas +120
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MEMPHIS 16 19 (74) Arkansas St
SMU 17 22½ (69) at TEXAS STATE
at ARMY 5 (55½) Middle Tennessee
at MARSHALL 23½ 24½ (52½) Eastern Kentucky
at NORTH TEXAS 28½ 27½ (67) Houston Baptist
at UTEP 9 (54½) Stephen F Austin
Monday
BYU +2½ (50) at NAVY
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ (54) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (39½) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47½) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (43) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 3 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (52) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 4 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (41) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

