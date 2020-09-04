|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-180
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+165
|Cincinnati
|-215
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+195
|at NEW YORK
|-123
|Philadelphia
|+113
|at ATLANTA
|-166
|Washington
|+156
|at ATLANTA
|-156
|Washington
|+146
|at CHICAGO
|-128
|St.
|Louis
|+118
|at Los Angeles
|-230
|Colorado
|+210
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-126
|Arizona
|+116
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|Toronto
|-115
|at
|BOSTON
|+105
|Toronto
|-131
|at
|BOSTON
|+121
|Chicago
|-166
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+156
|at MINNESOTA
|-159
|Detroit
|+149
|at MINNESOTA
|-155
|Detroit
|+145
|Houston
|-113
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+103
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|Texas
|+120
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|-122
|Miami
|+112
|at CLEVELAND
|-145
|Milwaukee
|+135
|at OAKLAND
|-135
|San
|Diego
|+125
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|5½
|(223½)
|Miami
|LA Lakers
|6
|(225½)
|Houston
|Saturday
|Toronto
|1½
|(214)
|Boston
|LA Clippers
|9
|(221½)
|Denver
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Vegas
|-200
|Vancouver
|+180
|Colorado
|-117
|Dallas
|+107
|Saturday
|NY Islanders
|-128
|Philadelphia
|+118
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MEMPHIS
|16
|19
|(75)
|Arkansas
|St
|SMU
|17
|22½
|(69)
|at
|TEXAS
|STATE
|at ARMY
|5
|3½
|(55)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|at MARSHALL
|23½
|24
|(52½)
|Eastern
|Kentucky
|at NORTH TEXAS
|28½
|27
|(67)
|Houston
|Baptist
|at UTEP
|9
|7½
|(54½)
|Stephen
|F
|Austin
|Monday
|BYU
|+2½
|1½
|(49½)
|at
|NAVY
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|9½
|(54)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6½
|(39½)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|2½
|(47½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(43)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|3
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7½
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|2½
|(46)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7
|(47)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|3½
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(52)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|4
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(41)
|Tennessee
