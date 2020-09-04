Listen Live Sports

September 4, 2020 11:25 am
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -180 at PITTSBURGH +165
Cincinnati -215 at PITTSBURGH +195
at NEW YORK -123 Philadelphia +113
at ATLANTA -166 Washington +156
at ATLANTA -156 Washington +146
at CHICAGO -128 St. Louis +118
at Los Angeles -230 Colorado +210
at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Arizona +116
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF
Toronto -115 at BOSTON +105
Toronto -131 at BOSTON +121
Chicago -166 at KANSAS CITY +156
at MINNESOTA -159 Detroit +149
at MINNESOTA -155 Detroit +145
Houston -113 at LOS ANGELES +103
at SEATTLE -130 Texas +120
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -122 Miami +112
at CLEVELAND -145 Milwaukee +135
at OAKLAND -135 San Diego +125
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee (223½) Miami
LA Lakers 6 (225½) Houston
Saturday
Toronto (214) Boston
LA Clippers 9 (221½) Denver
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Vegas -200 Vancouver +180
Colorado -117 Dallas +107
Saturday
NY Islanders -128 Philadelphia +118
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MEMPHIS 16 19 (75) Arkansas St
SMU 17 22½ (69) at TEXAS STATE
at ARMY 5 (55) Middle Tennessee
at MARSHALL 23½ 24 (52½) Eastern Kentucky
at NORTH TEXAS 28½ 27 (67) Houston Baptist
at UTEP 9 (54½) Stephen F Austin
Monday
BYU +2½ (49½) at NAVY
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ (54) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 (39½) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47½) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (43) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 3 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (52) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 4 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (41) Tennessee

