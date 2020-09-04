Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -180 at PITTSBURGH +165 Cincinnati -215 at PITTSBURGH +195 at NEW YORK -123 Philadelphia +113 at ATLANTA -166 Washington +156 at ATLANTA -156 Washington +146 at CHICAGO -128 St. Louis +118 at Los Angeles -230 Colorado +210 at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Arizona +116 American League at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF Toronto -115 at BOSTON +105 Toronto -131 at BOSTON +121 Chicago -166 at KANSAS CITY +156 at MINNESOTA -159 Detroit +149 at MINNESOTA -155 Detroit +145 Houston -113 at LOS ANGELES +103 at SEATTLE -130 Texas +120 Interleague at TAMPA BAY -122 Miami +112 at CLEVELAND -145 Milwaukee +135 at OAKLAND -135 San Diego +125 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 5½ (223½) Miami LA Lakers 6 (225½) Houston Saturday Toronto 1½ (214) Boston LA Clippers 9 (221½) Denver National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Vegas -200 Vancouver +180 Colorado -117 Dallas +107 Saturday NY Islanders -128 Philadelphia +118 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MEMPHIS 16 19 (75) Arkansas St SMU 17 22½ (69) at TEXAS STATE at ARMY 5 3½ (55) Middle Tennessee at MARSHALL 23½ 24 (52½) Eastern Kentucky at NORTH TEXAS 28½ 27 (67) Houston Baptist at UTEP 9 7½ (54½) Stephen F Austin Monday BYU +2½ 1½ (49½) at NAVY NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 9½ (54) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6 (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6½ (39½) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 2½ (47½) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (43) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 3 (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7½ (45) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 2½ (46) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7 (47) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 3½ (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (52) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 4 (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 1½ (41) Tennessee

