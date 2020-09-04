|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-138
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+128
|at NEW YORK
|-141
|Philadelphia
|+131
|at ATLANTA
|-230
|Washington
|+210
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at Los Angeles
|-190
|Colorado
|+175
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-110
|Arizona
|+100
|American League
|New York
|-245
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+225
|Chicago
|-215
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+195
|at MINNESOTA
|-230
|Detroit
|+210
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|HOUSTON
|OFF
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|HOUSTON
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-133
|Texas
|+123
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|-230
|Miami
|+210
|at CLEVELAND
|-113
|Milwaukee
|+103
|at OAKLAND
|-105
|San
|Diego
|-105
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toronto
|1
|(214)
|Boston
|LA Clippers
|9
|(221½)
|Denver
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|NY Islanders
|-126
|Philadelphia
|+116
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MEMPHIS
|16
|17½
|(74)
|Arkansas
|St
|SMU
|17
|22½
|(69)
|at
|TEXAS
|STATE
|at ARMY
|5
|3½
|(55)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|at MARSHALL
|23½
|24
|(52½)
|Eastern
|Kentucky
|at NORTH TEXAS
|28½
|24½
|(68)
|Houston
|Baptist
|at UTEP
|9
|7½
|(54½)
|Stephen
|F
|Austin
|Monday
|BYU
|+2½
|1½
|(49½)
|at
|NAVY
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|9½
|(54)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6½
|(39½)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|2½
|(47½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(43)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|3
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7½
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|2½
|(46)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7
|(47)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|3½
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(52)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|4
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(41)
|Tennessee
