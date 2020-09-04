Listen Live Sports

National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

September 4, 2020 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -138 at PITTSBURGH +128
at NEW YORK -141 Philadelphia +131
at ATLANTA -230 Washington +210
at CHICAGO OFF St. Louis OFF
at Los Angeles -190 Colorado +175
at SAN FRANCISCO -110 Arizona +100
American League
New York -245 at BALTIMORE +225
Chicago -215 at KANSAS CITY +195
at MINNESOTA -230 Detroit +210
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at LOS ANGELES OFF HOUSTON OFF
at SEATTLE -133 Texas +123
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -230 Miami +210
at CLEVELAND -113 Milwaukee +103
at OAKLAND -105 San Diego -105
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto 1 (214) Boston
LA Clippers 9 (221½) Denver
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Islanders -126 Philadelphia +116
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MEMPHIS 16 17½ (74) Arkansas St
SMU 17 22½ (69) at TEXAS STATE
at ARMY 5 (55) Middle Tennessee
at MARSHALL 23½ 24 (52½) Eastern Kentucky
at NORTH TEXAS 28½ 24½ (68) Houston Baptist
at UTEP 9 (54½) Stephen F Austin
Monday
BYU +2½ (49½) at NAVY
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ (54) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 (39½) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47½) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (43) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 3 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (52) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 4 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (41) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com





