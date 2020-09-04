Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -138 at PITTSBURGH +128 at NEW YORK -141 Philadelphia +131 at ATLANTA -230 Washington +210 at CHICAGO OFF St. Louis OFF at CHICAGO OFF St. Louis OFF at Los Angeles -190 Colorado +175 at SAN FRANCISCO -110 Arizona +100 American League New York -245 at BALTIMORE +225 Chicago -215 at KANSAS CITY +195 at MINNESOTA -230 Detroit +210 at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF at LOS ANGELES OFF HOUSTON OFF at LOS ANGELES OFF HOUSTON OFF at SEATTLE -133 Texas +123 Interleague at TAMPA BAY -230 Miami +210 at CLEVELAND -113 Milwaukee +103 at OAKLAND -105 San Diego -105 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Toronto 1 (214) Boston LA Clippers 9 (221½) Denver National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE NY Islanders -126 Philadelphia +116 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MEMPHIS 16 17½ (74) Arkansas St SMU 17 22½ (69) at TEXAS STATE at ARMY 5 3½ (55) Middle Tennessee at MARSHALL 23½ 24 (52½) Eastern Kentucky at NORTH TEXAS 28½ 24½ (68) Houston Baptist at UTEP 9 7½ (54½) Stephen F Austin Monday BYU +2½ 1½ (49½) at NAVY NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 9½ (54) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6 (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6½ (39½) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 2½ (47½) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (43) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 3 (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7½ (45) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 2½ (46) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7 (47) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 3½ (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (52) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 4 (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 1½ (41) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.