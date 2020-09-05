Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Major League Baseball National League at NEW YORK -153 Philadelphia +143 at ATLANTA -128 Washington +118 at PITTSBURGH OFF Cincinnati OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -144 Arizona +134 at CHICAGO OFF St. Louis OFF at Los Angeles -245 Colorado +225 American League New York -210 at BALTIMORE +190 at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF Chicago -165 at KANSAS CITY +155 at MINNESOTA -190 Detroit +175 Houston -130 at Los Angeles +120 at SEATTLE -146 Texas +136 Interleague at CLEVELAND -220 Milwaukee +200 at TAMPA BAY -200 Miami +180 at OAKLAND -108 San Diego -102 NHL Vegas -160 Dallas +150 NFL Thursday at KANSAS CITY -10½ -9½ 54;Houston Sept. 13 NFL at NEW ENGLAND -6 -6 43;Miami at BALTIMORE -8 -8½ 48½;Cleveland at BUFFALO -5 -6½ 39½;NY Jets Las Vegas +1 -2½ 47½;at CAROLINA Seattle -1½ -1 49;at ATLANTA Philadelphia -6 -6 43;at WASHINGTON at DETROIT -1 -3 44;Chicago Indianapolis -8 -7½ 45;at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA -3 -2½ 46½;Green Bay LA Chargers -4 -3 44;at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO -7½ -7 47;Arizona at NEW ORLEANS -4½ -3½ 49½;Tampa Bay Dallas -2½ -2½ 52;at LA RAMS Sept. 14 NFL Pittsburgh -3 -4 47½;at NY GIANTS at DENVER -2½ -1½ 41;Tennessee College Football Monday, Sept. 7 Byu +2½ -1 48½;at NAVY NBA Miami -1 220 Milwaukee LA Lakers -5½ 224 Houston

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.