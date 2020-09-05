Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

September 5, 2020 6:12 pm
 
< a min read
      
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Major League Baseball
National League
at NEW YORK -153 Philadelphia +143
at ATLANTA -128 Washington +118
at PITTSBURGH OFF Cincinnati OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -144 Arizona +134
at CHICAGO OFF St. Louis OFF
at Los Angeles -245 Colorado +225
American League
New York -210 at BALTIMORE +190
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
Chicago -165 at KANSAS CITY +155
at MINNESOTA -190 Detroit +175
Houston -130 at Los Angeles +120
at SEATTLE -146 Texas +136
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -220 Milwaukee +200
at TAMPA BAY -200 Miami +180
at OAKLAND -108 San Diego -102
NHL
Vegas -160 Dallas +150
NFL
Thursday
at KANSAS CITY -10½ -9½ 54;Houston
Sept. 13
NFL
at NEW ENGLAND -6 -6 43;Miami
at BALTIMORE -8 -8½ 48½;Cleveland
at BUFFALO -5 -6½ 39½;NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 -2½ 47½;at CAROLINA
Seattle -1½ -1 49;at ATLANTA
Philadelphia -6 -6 43;at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT -1 -3 44;Chicago
Indianapolis -8 -7½ 45;at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA -3 -2½ 46½;Green Bay
LA Chargers -4 -3 44;at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO -7½ -7 47;Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS -4½ -3½ 49½;Tampa Bay
Dallas -2½ -2½ 52;at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
NFL
Pittsburgh -3 -4 47½;at NY GIANTS
at DENVER -2½ -1½ 41;Tennessee
College Football
Monday, Sept. 7
Byu +2½ -1 48½;at NAVY
NBA
Miami -1 220 Milwaukee
LA Lakers -5½ 224 Houston

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

