By The Associated Press

Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -120 Miami +110 at CHICAGO -105 Cincinnati -105 at SAN DIEGO -222 Colorado +202 Los Angeles -240 at ARIZONA +220 American League at CLEVELAND -205 Kansas City +185 at TORONTO -112 New York +102 Los Angeles -125 at TEXAS +115 Houston (Game one) -127 at OAKLAND +117 at OAKLAND (Game two) -136 Houston +126 Interleague Tampa Bay -150 at WASHINGTON +140 at PHILADELPHIA (Game one) -190 Boston +175 at PHILADELPHIA (Game two) -170 Boston +158 Chicago WS -130 at PITTSBURGH +120 Milwaukee -142 at DETOIT +132 at NY METS -176 Baltimore +164 Minnesota (Game one) -122 at ST. LOUIS +112 Minnesota (Game two) -128 at ST. LOUIS +118 at SAN FRANCISCO -155 Seattle +145 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Miami 4 (218½) Milwaukee LA Lakers 5 (222½) Houston Wednesday Boston 2½ (210) Toronto LA Clippers 8 (220) Denver National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Vegas -152 Dallas +142 Wednesday Tampa Bay -166 NY Islanders +156 College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 16 13½ (54½) UAB Saturday at NORTH CAROLINA 16½ 22 (65) Syracuse at APPALACHIAN ST 20½ 17 (59) Charlotte at FLORIDA ST 11 12½ (54½) Georgia Tech at KANSAS 3½ 7 (56) Coastal Carolina at LOUISVILLE 13½ 11½ (58) W Kentucky Clemson 31 32½ (60) at WAKE FOREST at NOTRE DAME 20 19½ (56½) Duke at ARMY 16 19 (55½) Louisiana-Monroe at IOWA ST 11½ 11½ (56) Louisiana-Lafayette at TEXAS 41 43 (58½) UTEP at BAYLOR 17½ 18½ (57) Louisiana Tech at TEXAS STATE 6½ 7 (55) Utsa at OKLAHOMA ST 21 22 (66½) Tulsa at KANSAS ST 12 10½ (54½) Arkansas St Tulane 11 8½ (53½) at SOUTH ALABAMA NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 9 (54½) Houston Sunday at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 7½ (48) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6½ (39½) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 3 (47½) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 2 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (43) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 3 (44½) Chicago Indianapolis 8 8 (45) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 2½ (45) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3 (43) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7 (47½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 3½ (49) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 3 (52) at LA RAMS Monday Pittsburgh 3 6 (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ PK (41) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.