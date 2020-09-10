|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-145
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+135
|Philadelphia
|-138
|at
|MIAMI
|+128
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-147
|Chicago
|+137
|at ST. LOUIS
|-108
|Cincinnati
|-102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-152
|San
|Francisco
|+142
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|-260
|Detroit
|+230
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|Oakland
|-164
|at
|TEXAS
|+154
|Interleague
|NY Mets
|-178
|at
|TORONTO
|+166
|at KANSAS CITY
|-113
|Pittsburgh
|+103
|at COLORADO
|-130
|LA
|Angels
|+120
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|2½
|(203½)
|Toronto
|LA Clippers
|8
|(217)
|Denver
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-153
|NY
|Islanders
|+143
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|16½
|23
|(65½)
|Syracuse
|at APPALACHIAN ST
|20½
|17
|(59)
|Charlotte
|at FLORIDA ST
|11
|12½
|(52)
|Georgia
|Tech
|at KANSAS
|3½
|7
|(56)
|Coastal
|Carolina
|at LOUISVILLE
|13½
|11½
|(58)
|W
|Kentucky
|Clemson
|31
|33½
|(60)
|at
|WAKE
|FOREST
|at NOTRE DAME
|20
|20
|(54)
|Duke
|at ARMY
|16
|21
|(54½)
|Louisiana-Monroe
|at IOWA ST
|11½
|11½
|(57)
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|at TEXAS
|41
|43
|(58)
|UTEP
|at TEXAS STATE
|6½
|9½
|(58½)
|Utsa
|at KANSAS ST
|12
|10½
|(54½)
|Arkansas
|St
|Tulane
|11
|9½
|(52½)
|at
|SOUTH
|ALABAMA
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(42)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|7
|(48)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6½
|(39½)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|3
|(47½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|2½
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|5½
|(42½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|3
|(42)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|8
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|2½
|(45)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3
|(42)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7
|(48)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|3½
|(48)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(51½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Monday
|Pittsburgh
|3
|6
|(46)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Tennessee
|+2½
|2½
|(41)
|at
|DENVER
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.