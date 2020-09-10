Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

September 10, 2020
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -145 at WASHINGTON +135
Philadelphia -138 at MIAMI +128
at MIAMI OFF Philadelphia OFF
at MILWAUKEE -147 Chicago +137
at ST. LOUIS -108 Cincinnati -102
at SAN DIEGO -152 San Francisco +142
American League
at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF
at NEW YORK OFF Baltimore OFF
at CHICAGO -260 Detroit +230
at MINNESOTA OFF Cleveland OFF
Oakland -164 at TEXAS +154
Interleague
NY Mets -178 at TORONTO +166
at KANSAS CITY -113 Pittsburgh +103
at COLORADO -130 LA Angels +120
at ARIZONA OFF Seattle OFF
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (203½) Toronto
LA Clippers 8 (217) Denver
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -153 NY Islanders +143
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NORTH CAROLINA 16½ 23 (65½) Syracuse
at APPALACHIAN ST 20½ 17 (59) Charlotte
at FLORIDA ST 11 12½ (52) Georgia Tech
at KANSAS 7 (56) Coastal Carolina
at LOUISVILLE 13½ 11½ (58) W Kentucky
Clemson 31 33½ (60) at WAKE FOREST
at NOTRE DAME 20 20 (54) Duke
at ARMY 16 21 (54½) Louisiana-Monroe
at IOWA ST 11½ 11½ (57) Louisiana-Lafayette
at TEXAS 41 43 (58) UTEP
at TEXAS STATE (58½) Utsa
at KANSAS ST 12 10½ (54½) Arkansas St
Tulane 11 (52½) at SOUTH ALABAMA
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (42) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 7 (48) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 (39½) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 3 (47½) at CAROLINA
Seattle (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 (42½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 3 (42) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 8 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (45) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (42) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (48) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (48) Tampa Bay
Dallas (51½) at LA RAMS
Monday
Pittsburgh 3 6 (46) at NY GIANTS
Tennessee +2½ (41) at DENVER

