Pregame.com Line

September 11, 2020 5:28 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -118 at WASHINGTON +108
at MIAMI -105 Philadelphia -105
Chicago -121 at MILWAUKEE +111
at ST. LOUIS -138 Cincinnati +128
at SAN DIEGO -165 San Francisco +155
American League
at NEW YORK -163 Baltimore +153
at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF
at TEXAS OFF Oakland OFF
at TEXAS OFF Oakland OFF
at CHICAGO OFF Detroit OFF
Cleveland -113 at MINNESOTA +103
Interleague
at TORONTO OFF NY Mets OFF
at KANSAS CITY -129 Pittsburgh +119
at COLORADO -121 LA Angels +111
at ARIZONA -161 Seattle +151
at LA DODGERS -160 Houston +150
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
LA Lakers (215½) Houston
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
Vegas -159 Dallas +149
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NORTH CAROLINA 16½ 23 (65½) Syracuse
at APPALACHIAN ST 20½ 17 (60) Charlotte
at FLORIDA ST 11 12½ (52) Georgia Tech
at KANSAS (56) Coastal Carolina
at LOUISVILLE 13½ 12 (56½) W Kentucky
Clemson 31 34 (61) at WAKE FOREST
at NOTRE DAME 20 20½ (53) Duke
at ARMY 16 22 (53½) Louisiana-Monroe
at IOWA ST 11½ 11½ (56½) Louisiana-Lafayette
at TEXAS 41 43 (58) UTEP
at TEXAS STATE 7 (57) Utsa
at KANSAS ST 12 13 (54½) Arkansas St
Tulane 11 10 (52½) at SOUTH ALABAMA
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (42) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 (39½) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 3 (47½) at CAROLINA
Seattle (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 (42½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (42) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 8 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (45) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (41½) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (48) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (47½) Tampa Bay
Dallas 3 (51) at LA RAMS
Monday
Pittsburgh 3 6 (46) at NY GIANTS
Tennessee +2½ (41) at DENVER

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

