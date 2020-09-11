|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-118
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+108
|at MIAMI
|-105
|Philadelphia
|-105
|Chicago
|-121
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+111
|at ST. LOUIS
|-138
|Cincinnati
|+128
|at SAN DIEGO
|-165
|San
|Francisco
|+155
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-163
|Baltimore
|+153
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-113
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+103
|Interleague
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|NY
|Mets
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|-129
|Pittsburgh
|+119
|at COLORADO
|-121
|LA
|Angels
|+111
|at ARIZONA
|-161
|Seattle
|+151
|at LA DODGERS
|-160
|Houston
|+150
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Lakers
|6½
|(215½)
|Houston
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|Vegas
|-159
|Dallas
|+149
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|16½
|23
|(65½)
|Syracuse
|at APPALACHIAN ST
|20½
|17
|(60)
|Charlotte
|at FLORIDA ST
|11
|12½
|(52)
|Georgia
|Tech
|at KANSAS
|3½
|6½
|(56)
|Coastal
|Carolina
|at LOUISVILLE
|13½
|12
|(56½)
|W
|Kentucky
|Clemson
|31
|34
|(61)
|at
|WAKE
|FOREST
|at NOTRE DAME
|20
|20½
|(53)
|Duke
|at ARMY
|16
|22
|(53½)
|Louisiana-Monroe
|at IOWA ST
|11½
|11½
|(56½)
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|at TEXAS
|41
|43
|(58)
|UTEP
|at TEXAS STATE
|6½
|7
|(57)
|Utsa
|at KANSAS ST
|12
|13
|(54½)
|Arkansas
|St
|Tulane
|11
|10
|(52½)
|at
|SOUTH
|ALABAMA
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|7
|(42)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|7½
|(48)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6½
|(39½)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|3
|(47½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|2½
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|5½
|(42½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|2½
|(42)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|8
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|2½
|(45)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3
|(41½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7
|(48)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|3½
|(47½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|3
|(51)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Monday
|Pittsburgh
|3
|6
|(46)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Tennessee
|+2½
|2½
|(41)
|at
|DENVER
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
