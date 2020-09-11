Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -118 at WASHINGTON +108 at MIAMI -105 Philadelphia -105 Chicago -121 at MILWAUKEE +111 at ST. LOUIS -138 Cincinnati +128 at SAN DIEGO -165 San Francisco +155 American League at NEW YORK -163 Baltimore +153 at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF at TEXAS OFF Oakland OFF at TEXAS OFF Oakland OFF at CHICAGO OFF Detroit OFF Cleveland -113 at MINNESOTA +103 Interleague at TORONTO OFF NY Mets OFF at KANSAS CITY -129 Pittsburgh +119 at COLORADO -121 LA Angels +111 at ARIZONA -161 Seattle +151 at LA DODGERS -160 Houston +150 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Lakers 6½ (215½) Houston National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE Vegas -159 Dallas +149 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NORTH CAROLINA 16½ 23 (65½) Syracuse at APPALACHIAN ST 20½ 17 (60) Charlotte at FLORIDA ST 11 12½ (52) Georgia Tech at KANSAS 3½ 6½ (56) Coastal Carolina at LOUISVILLE 13½ 12 (56½) W Kentucky Clemson 31 34 (61) at WAKE FOREST at NOTRE DAME 20 20½ (53) Duke at ARMY 16 22 (53½) Louisiana-Monroe at IOWA ST 11½ 11½ (56½) Louisiana-Lafayette at TEXAS 41 43 (58) UTEP at TEXAS STATE 6½ 7 (57) Utsa at KANSAS ST 12 13 (54½) Arkansas St Tulane 11 10 (52½) at SOUTH ALABAMA NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (42) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 7½ (48) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6½ (39½) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 3 (47½) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 2½ (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 5½ (42½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 2½ (42) Chicago Indianapolis 8 8 (45) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 2½ (45) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3 (41½) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7 (48) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 3½ (47½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 3 (51) at LA RAMS Monday Pittsburgh 3 6 (46) at NY GIANTS Tennessee +2½ 2½ (41) at DENVER

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.