|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-134
|Pittsburgh
|+124
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-105
|New
|York
|-105
|St. Louis
|-144
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+134
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-154
|Toronto
|+144
|Kansas City
|-114
|at
|DETROIT
|+104
|at HOUSTON
|-210
|Texas
|+190
|at CHICAGO
|-116
|Minnesota
|+106
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|-175
|Washington
|+163
|at MIAMI
|-170
|Boston
|+158
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-144
|Cleveland
|+134
|Oakland
|-151
|at
|COLORADO
|+141
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-125
|Arizona
|+115
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Clippers
|7½
|(207½)
|Denver
|Boston
|1½
|(209½)
|Miami
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-176
|NY
|Islanders
|+164
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|17
|17
|(60)
|at
|GEORGIA
|ST
|FAU
|6
|5½
|(50)
|at
|GEORGIA
|SOUTHERN
|at NC STATE
|1½
|2½
|(54½)
|Wake
|Forest
|UCF
|8
|7½
|(60)
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|26
|27
|(61½)
|Charlotte
|at DUKE
|3½
|4½
|(51)
|Boston
|College
|at LOUISVILLE
|1
|2½
|(61½)
|Miami
|at PITTSBURGH
|19
|21½
|(50½)
|Syracuse
|Appalachian St
|5
|3½
|(57)
|at
|MARSHALL
|at W KENTUCKY
|13½
|14
|(54)
|Liberty
|at SOUTHERN MISS
|5
|4½
|(55)
|Louisiana
|Tech
|Texas State
|1
|4
|(62)
|at
|LOUISIANA-MONROE
|SMU
|14
|14½
|(70½)
|at
|NORTH
|TEXAS
|at TULANE
|7
|7½
|(50½)
|Navy
|Troy
|4½
|3½
|(63½)
|at
|MIDDLE
|TENNESSEE
|at NOTRE DAME
|24½
|26
|(52)
|South
|Florida
|at OKLAHOMA ST
|21
|22½
|(65)
|Tulsa
at BAYLOR 76½(61½)Houston
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|6½
|6
|(44)
|Cincinnati
|Sunday
|at PHILADELPHIA
|3
|1
|(46)
|LA
|Rams
|at TAMPA BAY
|8
|8½
|(49)
|Carolina
|at PITTSBURGH
|7
|6½
|(43)
|Denver
|at DALLAS
|7½
|5½
|(52)
|Atlanta
|San Francisco
|7½
|6½
|(42½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|Buffalo
|5
|5½
|(41½)
|at
|MIAMI
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|2½
|3
|(48)
|Minnesota
|at GREEN BAY
|7
|5½
|(47½)
|Detroit
|at CHICAGO
|6½
|5½
|(43)
|NY
|Giants
|at TENNESSEE
|10
|10
|(43)
|Jacksonville
|at ARIZONA
|5½
|6½
|(46½)
|Washington
|Baltimore
|7
|6½
|(52½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Kansas City
|7
|8½
|(49)
|at
|LA
|CHARGERS
|at SEATTLE
|4
|4½
|(45½)
|New
|England
|Monday
|New Orleans
|4½
|5½
|(51½)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.