Pregame.com Line

September 14, 2020 5:33 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -134 Pittsburgh +124
at PHILADELPHIA -105 New York -105
St. Louis -144 at MILWAUKEE +134
at SAN DIEGO OFF Los Angeles OFF
American League
at NEW YORK -154 Toronto +144
Kansas City -114 at DETROIT +104
at HOUSTON -210 Texas +190
at CHICAGO -116 Minnesota +106
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -175 Washington +163
at MIAMI -170 Boston +158
at BALTIMORE OFF Atlanta OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -144 Cleveland +134
Oakland -151 at COLORADO +141
at SEATTLE OFF San Francisco OFF
at LA ANGELS -125 Arizona +115
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
LA Clippers (207½) Denver
Boston (209½) Miami
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -176 NY Islanders +164
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Louisiana-Lafayette 17 17 (60) at GEORGIA ST
FAU 6 (50) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
at NC STATE (54½) Wake Forest
UCF 8 (60) at GEORGIA TECH
at NORTH CAROLINA 26 27 (61½) Charlotte
at DUKE (51) Boston College
at LOUISVILLE 1 (61½) Miami
at PITTSBURGH 19 21½ (50½) Syracuse
Appalachian St 5 (57) at MARSHALL
at W KENTUCKY 13½ 14 (54) Liberty
at SOUTHERN MISS 5 (55) Louisiana Tech
Texas State 1 4 (62) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
SMU 14 14½ (70½) at NORTH TEXAS
at TULANE 7 (50½) Navy
Troy (63½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at NOTRE DAME 24½ 26 (52) South Florida
at OKLAHOMA ST 21 22½ (65) Tulsa

at BAYLOR 76½(61½)Houston

NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 6 (44) Cincinnati
Sunday
at PHILADELPHIA 3 1 (46) LA Rams
at TAMPA BAY 8 (49) Carolina
at PITTSBURGH 7 (43) Denver
at DALLAS (52) Atlanta
San Francisco (42½) at NY JETS
Buffalo 5 (41½) at MIAMI
at INDIANAPOLIS 3 (48) Minnesota
at GREEN BAY 7 (47½) Detroit
at CHICAGO (43) NY Giants
at TENNESSEE 10 10 (43) Jacksonville
at ARIZONA (46½) Washington
Baltimore 7 (52½) at HOUSTON
Kansas City 7 (49) at LA CHARGERS
at SEATTLE 4 (45½) New England
Monday
New Orleans (51½) at LAS VEGAS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

