Pregame.com Line

September 15, 2020 11:34 am
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -137 Pittsburgh +127
New York -128 at PHILADELPHIA +118
St. Louis -144 at MILWAUKEE +134
Los Angeles -131 at SAN DIEGO +121
American League
at NEW YORK -149 Toronto +139
at DETROIT -107 Kansas City -103
at HOUSTON -175 Texas +163
at CHICAGO -123 Minnesota +113
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -158 Washington +148
at MIAMI -154 Boston +144
Atlanta -169 at BALTIMORE +159
at CHICAGO CUBS -150 Cleveland +140
Oakland -156 at COLORADO +146
San Francisco -130 at SEATTLE +120
at LA ANGELS -135 Arizona +125
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
LA Clippers (208½) Denver
Boston (208½) Miami
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -173 NY Islanders +161
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Louisiana-Lafayette 17 17 (58½) at GEORGIA ST
FAU 6 (50) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
at NC STATE (53½) Wake Forest
UCF 8 (60) at GEORGIA TECH
at NORTH CAROLINA 26 27½ (64) Charlotte
at DUKE (52) Boston College
at LOUISVILLE 1 (64½) Miami
at PITTSBURGH 19 22 (50) Syracuse
Appalachian St 5 4 (58½) at MARSHALL
at W KENTUCKY 13½ 14 (54) Liberty
at SOUTHERN MISS 5 5 (57½) Louisiana Tech
Texas State 1 5 (63) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
SMU 14 14 (70) at NORTH TEXAS
at TULANE 7 (49) Navy
Troy (64½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at NOTRE DAME 24½ 25½ (50½) South Florida
at OKLAHOMA ST 21 22½ (66) Tulsa
at BAYLOR 7 (62½) Houston
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 6 (43½) Cincinnati
Sunday
LA Rams +3 1 (46) at PHILADELPHIA
at TAMPA BAY 8 9 (48½) Carolina
at PITTSBURGH 7 (41) Denver
at DALLAS (52½) Atlanta
San Francisco 7 (42½) at NY JETS
Buffalo 5 (41) at MIAMI
at INDIANAPOLIS 3 (47½) Minnesota
at GREEN BAY 7 6 (47½) Detroit
at CHICAGO 6 (42) NY Giants
at TENNESSEE 10 9 (42) Jacksonville
at ARIZONA 7 (46½) Washington
Baltimore 7 (52) at HOUSTON
Kansas City 7 (47) at LA CHARGERS
at SEATTLE 4 4 (45) New England
Monday
New Orleans 6 (51½) at LAS VEGAS

USS Winston S. Churchill conducts interoperability operations with British Royal Navy