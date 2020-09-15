Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -137 Pittsburgh +127 New York -128 at PHILADELPHIA +118 St. Louis -144 at MILWAUKEE +134 Los Angeles -131 at SAN DIEGO +121 American League at NEW YORK -149 Toronto +139 at DETROIT -107 Kansas City -103 at HOUSTON -175 Texas +163 at CHICAGO -123 Minnesota +113 Interleague at TAMPA BAY -158 Washington +148 at MIAMI -154 Boston +144 Atlanta -169 at BALTIMORE +159 at CHICAGO CUBS -150 Cleveland +140 Oakland -156 at COLORADO +146 San Francisco -130 at SEATTLE +120 at LA ANGELS -135 Arizona +125 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Clippers 7½ (208½) Denver Boston 1½ (208½) Miami National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -173 NY Islanders +161 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Louisiana-Lafayette 17 17 (58½) at GEORGIA ST FAU 6 5½ (50) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at NC STATE 1½ 2½ (53½) Wake Forest UCF 8 7½ (60) at GEORGIA TECH at NORTH CAROLINA 26 27½ (64) Charlotte at DUKE 3½ 5½ (52) Boston College at LOUISVILLE 1 2½ (64½) Miami at PITTSBURGH 19 22 (50) Syracuse Appalachian St 5 4 (58½) at MARSHALL at W KENTUCKY 13½ 14 (54) Liberty at SOUTHERN MISS 5 5 (57½) Louisiana Tech Texas State 1 5 (63) at LOUISIANA-MONROE SMU 14 14 (70) at NORTH TEXAS at TULANE 7 7½ (49) Navy Troy 4½ 3½ (64½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at NOTRE DAME 24½ 25½ (50½) South Florida at OKLAHOMA ST 21 22½ (66) Tulsa at BAYLOR 7 3½ (62½) Houston NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 6½ 6 (43½) Cincinnati Sunday LA Rams +3 1 (46) at PHILADELPHIA at TAMPA BAY 8 9 (48½) Carolina at PITTSBURGH 7 6½ (41) Denver at DALLAS 7½ 4½ (52½) Atlanta San Francisco 7½ 7 (42½) at NY JETS Buffalo 5 5½ (41) at MIAMI at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 3 (47½) Minnesota at GREEN BAY 7 6 (47½) Detroit at CHICAGO 6½ 6 (42) NY Giants at TENNESSEE 10 9 (42) Jacksonville at ARIZONA 5½ 7 (46½) Washington Baltimore 7 6½ (52) at HOUSTON Kansas City 7 8½ (47) at LA CHARGERS at SEATTLE 4 4 (45) New England Monday New Orleans 4½ 6 (51½) at LAS VEGAS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.