|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-137
|Pittsburgh
|+127
|New York
|-128
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+118
|St. Louis
|-144
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+134
|Los Angeles
|-131
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+121
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-149
|Toronto
|+139
|at DETROIT
|-107
|Kansas
|City
|-103
|at HOUSTON
|-175
|Texas
|+163
|at CHICAGO
|-123
|Minnesota
|+113
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|-158
|Washington
|+148
|at MIAMI
|-154
|Boston
|+144
|Atlanta
|-169
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+159
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-150
|Cleveland
|+140
|Oakland
|-156
|at
|COLORADO
|+146
|San Francisco
|-130
|at
|SEATTLE
|+120
|at LA ANGELS
|-135
|Arizona
|+125
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Clippers
|7½
|(208½)
|Denver
|Boston
|1½
|(208½)
|Miami
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-173
|NY
|Islanders
|+161
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|17
|17
|(58½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|ST
|FAU
|6
|5½
|(50)
|at
|GEORGIA
|SOUTHERN
|at NC STATE
|1½
|2½
|(53½)
|Wake
|Forest
|UCF
|8
|7½
|(60)
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|26
|27½
|(64)
|Charlotte
|at DUKE
|3½
|5½
|(52)
|Boston
|College
|at LOUISVILLE
|1
|2½
|(64½)
|Miami
|at PITTSBURGH
|19
|22
|(50)
|Syracuse
|Appalachian St
|5
|4
|(58½)
|at
|MARSHALL
|at W KENTUCKY
|13½
|14
|(54)
|Liberty
|at SOUTHERN MISS
|5
|5
|(57½)
|Louisiana
|Tech
|Texas State
|1
|5
|(63)
|at
|LOUISIANA-MONROE
|SMU
|14
|14
|(70)
|at
|NORTH
|TEXAS
|at TULANE
|7
|7½
|(49)
|Navy
|Troy
|4½
|3½
|(64½)
|at
|MIDDLE
|TENNESSEE
|at NOTRE DAME
|24½
|25½
|(50½)
|South
|Florida
|at OKLAHOMA ST
|21
|22½
|(66)
|Tulsa
|at BAYLOR
|7
|3½
|(62½)
|Houston
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|6½
|6
|(43½)
|Cincinnati
|Sunday
|LA Rams
|+3
|1
|(46)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|at TAMPA BAY
|8
|9
|(48½)
|Carolina
|at PITTSBURGH
|7
|6½
|(41)
|Denver
|at DALLAS
|7½
|4½
|(52½)
|Atlanta
|San Francisco
|7½
|7
|(42½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|Buffalo
|5
|5½
|(41)
|at
|MIAMI
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|2½
|3
|(47½)
|Minnesota
|at GREEN BAY
|7
|6
|(47½)
|Detroit
|at CHICAGO
|6½
|6
|(42)
|NY
|Giants
|at TENNESSEE
|10
|9
|(42)
|Jacksonville
|at ARIZONA
|5½
|7
|(46½)
|Washington
|Baltimore
|7
|6½
|(52)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Kansas City
|7
|8½
|(47)
|at
|LA
|CHARGERS
|at SEATTLE
|4
|4
|(45)
|New
|England
|Monday
|New Orleans
|4½
|6
|(51½)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
