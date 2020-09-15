|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-215
|Pittsburgh
|+195
|New York
|-125
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+115
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE (Game One)
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE (Game Two)
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-260
|Toronto
|+230
|Kansas City
|-123
|at
|DETROIT
|+113
|at CHICAGO
|-144
|Minnesota
|+134
|at HOUSTON
|-235
|Texas
|+215
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|-169
|Washington
|+159
|at COLORADO
|-123
|Oakland
|+113
|at MIAMI
|-136
|Boston
|+126
|Atlanta
|-165
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+155
|Cleveland
|-120
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+110
|at LA ANGELS
|-185
|Arizona
|+170
|San Francisco
|-122
|at
|SEATTLE
|+112
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|17
|17
|(58½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|ST
|FAU
|6
|2
|(47½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|SOUTHERN
|at NC STATE
|1½
|2½
|(53)
|Wake
|Forest
|UCF
|8
|7½
|(60½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|26
|29½
|(60)
|Charlotte
|at DUKE
|3½
|6
|(52)
|Boston
|College
|at LOUISVILLE
|1
|2½
|(64½)
|Miami
|at PITTSBURGH
|19
|22
|(50)
|Syracuse
|Appalachian St
|5
|4½
|(59½)
|at
|MARSHALL
|at W KENTUCKY
|13½
|14
|(53½)
|Liberty
|at SOUTHERN MISS
|5
|5
|(57½)
|Louisiana
|Tech
|Texas State
|1
|6
|(63)
|at
|LOUISIANA-MONROE
|SMU
|14
|14
|(69½)
|at
|NORTH
|TEXAS
|at TULANE
|7
|7½
|(49)
|Navy
|Troy
|4½
|3½
|(64½)
|at
|MIDDLE
|TENNESSEE
|at NOTRE DAME
|24½
|25
|(50½)
|South
|Florida
|at OKLAHOMA ST
|21
|23
|(66)
|Tulsa
|at BAYLOR
|7
|4½
|(63)
|Houston
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|6½
|6
|(43½)
|Cincinnati
|Sunday
|LA Rams
|+3
|1½
|(46)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|at TAMPA BAY
|8
|9
|(48½)
|Carolina
|at PITTSBURGH
|7
|7½
|(41½)
|Denver
|at DALLAS
|7½
|5
|(52½)
|Atlanta
|San Francisco
|7½
|7
|(42½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|Buffalo
|5
|5½
|(41)
|at
|MIAMI
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|2½
|3
|(47½)
|Minnesota
|at GREEN BAY
|7
|6
|(48½)
|Detroit
|at CHICAGO
|6½
|4½
|(42)
|NY
|Giants
|at TENNESSEE
|10
|9
|(42½)
|Jacksonville
|at ARIZONA
|5½
|7
|(46½)
|Washington
|Baltimore
|7
|7
|(51½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Kansas City
|7
|8½
|(47)
|at
|LA
|CHARGERS
|at SEATTLE
|4
|3½
|(44½)
|New
|England
|Monday
|New Orleans
|4½
|6½
|(51½)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
