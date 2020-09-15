Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

September 15, 2020 5:28 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -215 Pittsburgh +195
New York -125 at PHILADELPHIA +115
at SAN DIEGO OFF Los Angeles OFF
at MILWAUKEE (Game One) OFF St. Louis OFF
at MILWAUKEE (Game Two) OFF St. Louis OFF
American League
at NEW YORK -260 Toronto +230
Kansas City -123 at DETROIT +113
at CHICAGO -144 Minnesota +134
at HOUSTON -235 Texas +215
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -169 Washington +159
at COLORADO -123 Oakland +113
at MIAMI -136 Boston +126
Atlanta -165 at BALTIMORE +155
Cleveland -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +110
at LA ANGELS -185 Arizona +170
San Francisco -122 at SEATTLE +112
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Louisiana-Lafayette 17 17 (58½) at GEORGIA ST
FAU 6 2 (47½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
at NC STATE (53) Wake Forest
UCF 8 (60½) at GEORGIA TECH
at NORTH CAROLINA 26 29½ (60) Charlotte
at DUKE 6 (52) Boston College
at LOUISVILLE 1 (64½) Miami
at PITTSBURGH 19 22 (50) Syracuse
Appalachian St 5 (59½) at MARSHALL
at W KENTUCKY 13½ 14 (53½) Liberty
at SOUTHERN MISS 5 5 (57½) Louisiana Tech
Texas State 1 6 (63) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
SMU 14 14 (69½) at NORTH TEXAS
at TULANE 7 (49) Navy
Troy (64½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at NOTRE DAME 24½ 25 (50½) South Florida
at OKLAHOMA ST 21 23 (66) Tulsa
at BAYLOR 7 (63) Houston
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 6 (43½) Cincinnati
Sunday
LA Rams +3 (46) at PHILADELPHIA
at TAMPA BAY 8 9 (48½) Carolina
at PITTSBURGH 7 (41½) Denver
at DALLAS 5 (52½) Atlanta
San Francisco 7 (42½) at NY JETS
Buffalo 5 (41) at MIAMI
at INDIANAPOLIS 3 (47½) Minnesota
at GREEN BAY 7 6 (48½) Detroit
at CHICAGO (42) NY Giants
at TENNESSEE 10 9 (42½) Jacksonville
at ARIZONA 7 (46½) Washington
Baltimore 7 7 (51½) at HOUSTON
Kansas City 7 (47) at LA CHARGERS
at SEATTLE 4 (44½) New England
Monday
New Orleans (51½) at LAS VEGAS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

