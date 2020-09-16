|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-135
|New
|York
|+125
|St. Louis
|-161
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+151
|Los Angeles
|-161
|at
|COLORADO
|+151
|American League
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at NEW YORK
|-200
|Toronto
|+180
|at HOUSTON
|-220
|Texas
|+200
|Cleveland
|-263
|at
|DETROIT
|+233
|Interleague
|at LA ANGELS
|-151
|Arizona
|+141
|San Francisco
|-141
|at
|SEATTLE
|+131
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|2½
|(208½)
|Miami
|Friday
|LA Lakers
|7
|(212)
|Denver
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-160
|NY
|Islanders
|+150
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|17
|17
|(58½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|ST
|at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
|+6
|1½
|(47½)
|FAU
|at NC STATE
|1½
|2½
|(52½)
|Wake
|Forest
|UCF
|8
|7½
|(61½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|26
|29½
|(60)
|Charlotte
|at DUKE
|3½
|5½
|(52)
|Boston
|College
|at LOUISVILLE
|1
|2½
|(64½)
|Miami
|at PITTSBURGH
|19
|21½
|(50)
|Syracuse
|Appalachian St
|5
|4½
|(59)
|at
|MARSHALL
|at W KENTUCKY
|13½
|14½
|(52)
|Liberty
|at SOUTHERN MISS
|5
|5½
|(58½)
|Louisiana
|Tech
|Texas State
|1
|5½
|(62)
|at
|LOUISIANA-MONROE
|SMU
|14
|14
|(69)
|at
|NORTH
|TEXAS
|at TULANE
|7
|7
|(48½)
|Navy
|Troy
|4½
|3½
|(64½)
|at
|MIDDLE
|TENNESSEE
|at NOTRE DAME
|24½
|25½
|(48½)
|South
|Florida
|at OKLAHOMA ST
|21
|23½
|(66)
|Tulsa
|at BAYLOR
|7
|4½
|(62)
|Houston
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|6½
|6
|(43½)
|Cincinnati
|Sunday
|at PHILADELPHIA
|3
|PK
|(46)
|LA
|Rams
|at TAMPA BAY
|8
|9
|(47½)
|Carolina
|at PITTSBURGH
|7
|7½
|(41½)
|Denver
|at DALLAS
|7½
|4½
|(52½)
|Atlanta
|San Francisco
|7½
|7
|(42½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|Buffalo
|5
|5½
|(41)
|at
|MIAMI
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|2½
|3
|(48)
|Minnesota
|at GREEN BAY
|7
|6
|(49)
|Detroit
|at CHICAGO
|6½
|5½
|(42)
|NY
|Giants
|at TENNESSEE
|10
|9
|(42)
|Jacksonville
|at ARIZONA
|5½
|7
|(47½)
|Washington
|Baltimore
|7
|7
|(51½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Kansas City
|7
|8½
|(47½)
|at
|LA
|CHARGERS
|at SEATTLE
|4
|4
|(45)
|New
|England
|Monday
|New Orleans
|4½
|5½
|(49½)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
