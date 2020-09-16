Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

September 16, 2020 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -135 New York +125
St. Louis -161 at PITTSBURGH +151
Los Angeles -161 at COLORADO +151
American League
at CHICAGO OFF Minnesota OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at NEW YORK -200 Toronto +180
at HOUSTON -220 Texas +200
Cleveland -263 at DETROIT +233
Interleague
at LA ANGELS -151 Arizona +141
San Francisco -141 at SEATTLE +131
at MIAMI OFF Boston OFF
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (208½) Miami
Friday
LA Lakers 7 (212) Denver
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -160 NY Islanders +150
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Louisiana-Lafayette 17 17 (58½) at GEORGIA ST
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN +6 (47½) FAU
at NC STATE (52½) Wake Forest
UCF 8 (61½) at GEORGIA TECH
at NORTH CAROLINA 26 29½ (60) Charlotte
at DUKE (52) Boston College
at LOUISVILLE 1 (64½) Miami
at PITTSBURGH 19 21½ (50) Syracuse
Appalachian St 5 (59) at MARSHALL
at W KENTUCKY 13½ 14½ (52) Liberty
at SOUTHERN MISS 5 (58½) Louisiana Tech
Texas State 1 (62) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
SMU 14 14 (69) at NORTH TEXAS
at TULANE 7 7 (48½) Navy
Troy (64½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at NOTRE DAME 24½ 25½ (48½) South Florida
at OKLAHOMA ST 21 23½ (66) Tulsa
at BAYLOR 7 (62) Houston
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 6 (43½) Cincinnati
Sunday
at PHILADELPHIA 3 PK (46) LA Rams
at TAMPA BAY 8 9 (47½) Carolina
at PITTSBURGH 7 (41½) Denver
at DALLAS (52½) Atlanta
San Francisco 7 (42½) at NY JETS
Buffalo 5 (41) at MIAMI
at INDIANAPOLIS 3 (48) Minnesota
at GREEN BAY 7 6 (49) Detroit
at CHICAGO (42) NY Giants
at TENNESSEE 10 9 (42) Jacksonville
at ARIZONA 7 (47½) Washington
Baltimore 7 7 (51½) at HOUSTON
Kansas City 7 (47½) at LA CHARGERS
at SEATTLE 4 4 (45) New England
Monday
New Orleans (49½) at LAS VEGAS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

