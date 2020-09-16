Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -135 New York +125 St. Louis -161 at PITTSBURGH +151 Los Angeles -161 at COLORADO +151 American League at CHICAGO OFF Minnesota OFF at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF at NEW YORK -200 Toronto +180 at HOUSTON -220 Texas +200 Cleveland -263 at DETROIT +233 Interleague at LA ANGELS -151 Arizona +141 San Francisco -141 at SEATTLE +131 at MIAMI OFF Boston OFF NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 2½ (208½) Miami Friday LA Lakers 7 (212) Denver National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -160 NY Islanders +150 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Louisiana-Lafayette 17 17 (58½) at GEORGIA ST at GEORGIA SOUTHERN +6 1½ (47½) FAU at NC STATE 1½ 2½ (52½) Wake Forest UCF 8 7½ (61½) at GEORGIA TECH at NORTH CAROLINA 26 29½ (60) Charlotte at DUKE 3½ 5½ (52) Boston College at LOUISVILLE 1 2½ (64½) Miami at PITTSBURGH 19 21½ (50) Syracuse Appalachian St 5 4½ (59) at MARSHALL at W KENTUCKY 13½ 14½ (52) Liberty at SOUTHERN MISS 5 5½ (58½) Louisiana Tech Texas State 1 5½ (62) at LOUISIANA-MONROE SMU 14 14 (69) at NORTH TEXAS at TULANE 7 7 (48½) Navy Troy 4½ 3½ (64½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at NOTRE DAME 24½ 25½ (48½) South Florida at OKLAHOMA ST 21 23½ (66) Tulsa at BAYLOR 7 4½ (62) Houston NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 6½ 6 (43½) Cincinnati Sunday at PHILADELPHIA 3 PK (46) LA Rams at TAMPA BAY 8 9 (47½) Carolina at PITTSBURGH 7 7½ (41½) Denver at DALLAS 7½ 4½ (52½) Atlanta San Francisco 7½ 7 (42½) at NY JETS Buffalo 5 5½ (41) at MIAMI at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 3 (48) Minnesota at GREEN BAY 7 6 (49) Detroit at CHICAGO 6½ 5½ (42) NY Giants at TENNESSEE 10 9 (42) Jacksonville at ARIZONA 5½ 7 (47½) Washington Baltimore 7 7 (51½) at HOUSTON Kansas City 7 8½ (47½) at LA CHARGERS at SEATTLE 4 4 (45) New England Monday New Orleans 4½ 5½ (49½) at LAS VEGAS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.