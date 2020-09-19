Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -161 at PITTSBURGH +151 at NEW YORK -114 Atlanta +104 at MIAMI OFF Washington OFF at MIAMI OFF Washington OFF Los Angeles -180 at COLORADO +165 American League at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF Cleveland -200 at DETROIT +180 New York -165 at BOSTON +155 at LOS ANGELES -135 Texas +125 Interleague at PHILADELPHIA OFF Toronto OFF Chicago WS -115 at CINCINNATI +105 at MILWAUKEE -138 Kansas City +128 at HOUSTON -208 Arizona +188 at CHICAGO CUBS -149 Minnesota +139 at OAKLAND -145 San Francisco +135 at SAN DIEGO -215 Seattle +195 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Lakers 7½ (213) Denver NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 3 1½ (45½) LA Rams at TAMPA BAY 8 8½ (47½) Carolina at PITTSBURGH 7 7 (40½) Denver at DALLAS 7½ 3½ (53½) Atlanta San Francisco 7½ 7 (41½) at NY JETS Buffalo 5 5½ (42) at MIAMI at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 3 (48½) Minnesota at GREEN BAY 7 6½ (50) Detroit at CHICAGO 6½ 5½ (42) NY Giants at TENNESSEE 10 7½ (44) Jacksonville at ARIZONA 5½ 7 (46½) Washington Baltimore 7 7½ (49) at HOUSTON Kansas City 7 8½ (47½) at LA CHARGERS at SEATTLE 4 4 (44½) New England Monday New Orleans 4½ 5½ (48½) at LAS VEGAS

