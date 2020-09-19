Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

September 19, 2020 6:04 pm
 
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -161 at PITTSBURGH +151
at NEW YORK -114 Atlanta +104
at MIAMI OFF Washington OFF
at MIAMI OFF Washington OFF
Los Angeles -180 at COLORADO +165
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Cleveland -200 at DETROIT +180
New York -165 at BOSTON +155
at LOS ANGELES -135 Texas +125
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Toronto OFF
Chicago WS -115 at CINCINNATI +105
at MILWAUKEE -138 Kansas City +128
at HOUSTON -208 Arizona +188
at CHICAGO CUBS -149 Minnesota +139
at OAKLAND -145 San Francisco +135
at SAN DIEGO -215 Seattle +195
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
LA Lakers (213) Denver
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA 3 (45½) LA Rams
at TAMPA BAY 8 (47½) Carolina
at PITTSBURGH 7 7 (40½) Denver
at DALLAS (53½) Atlanta
San Francisco 7 (41½) at NY JETS
Buffalo 5 (42) at MIAMI
at INDIANAPOLIS 3 (48½) Minnesota
at GREEN BAY 7 (50) Detroit
at CHICAGO (42) NY Giants
at TENNESSEE 10 (44) Jacksonville
at ARIZONA 7 (46½) Washington
Baltimore 7 (49) at HOUSTON
Kansas City 7 (47½) at LA CHARGERS
at SEATTLE 4 4 (44½) New England
Monday
New Orleans (48½) at LAS VEGAS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor