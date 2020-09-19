|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-161
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+151
|at NEW YORK
|-114
|Atlanta
|+104
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|Los Angeles
|-180
|at
|COLORADO
|+165
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-200
|at
|DETROIT
|+180
|New York
|-165
|at
|BOSTON
|+155
|at LOS ANGELES
|-135
|Texas
|+125
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|Chicago WS
|-115
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+105
|at MILWAUKEE
|-138
|Kansas
|City
|+128
|at HOUSTON
|-208
|Arizona
|+188
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-149
|Minnesota
|+139
|at OAKLAND
|-145
|San
|Francisco
|+135
|at SAN DIEGO
|-215
|Seattle
|+195
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Lakers
|7½
|(213)
|Denver
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|3
|1½
|(45½)
|LA
|Rams
|at TAMPA BAY
|8
|8½
|(47½)
|Carolina
|at PITTSBURGH
|7
|7
|(40½)
|Denver
|at DALLAS
|7½
|3½
|(53½)
|Atlanta
|San Francisco
|7½
|7
|(41½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|Buffalo
|5
|5½
|(42)
|at
|MIAMI
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|2½
|3
|(48½)
|Minnesota
|at GREEN BAY
|7
|6½
|(50)
|Detroit
|at CHICAGO
|6½
|5½
|(42)
|NY
|Giants
|at TENNESSEE
|10
|7½
|(44)
|Jacksonville
|at ARIZONA
|5½
|7
|(46½)
|Washington
|Baltimore
|7
|7½
|(49)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Kansas City
|7
|8½
|(47½)
|at
|LA
|CHARGERS
|at SEATTLE
|4
|4
|(44½)
|New
|England
|Monday
|New Orleans
|4½
|5½
|(48½)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.