Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -210 at WASHINGTON +190 Milwaukee -108 at ST. LOUIS -102 at ARIZONA OFF Colorado OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF San Diego OFF American League at OAKLAND -168 Seattle +158 at OAKLAND -200 Seattle +180 at TORONTO -141 Baltimore +131 Houston -195 at TEXAS +180 at KANSAS CITY -120 Detroit +110 Interleague at NY YANKEES -185 Miami +170 at TAMPA BAY -111 Philadelphia +101 at CLEVELAND -202 Pittsburgh +182 at ATLANTA -140 Boston +130 at CHICAGO WS +135 Chicago Cubs +125 at MINNESOTA -140 Cincinnati +130 at LA DODGERS -175 LA Angels +163 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Lakers 6 (214½) Denver College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG UCF 24½ 27 (77) at EAST CAROLINA at MIAMI 10 11½ (53½) Florida St Georgia Tech 6 7½ (52½) at SYRACUSE at PITTSBURGH 2½ 3 (55½) Louisville Tennessee 2½ 3½ (44) at SOUTH CAROLINA at BAYLOR 18½ 17½ (61) Kansas at BYU 15 14½ (61) Troy Alabama 25½ 28 (56) at MISSOURI at OKLAHOMA ST 10 6½ (51½) West Virginia Florida 10½ 13½ (57½) at MISSISSIPPI at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 14½ 11½ (51½) Georgia Southern at OKLAHOMA 25 28 (61) Kansas St Georgia 24½ 28 (53) at ARKANSAS Texas 14 17½ (71) at TEXAS TECH Iowa St 2 2½ (44) at TCU at LSU 21 17 (57) Mississippi St at TEXAS A&M 30 30½ (46) Vanderbilt at AUBURN 10 7 (49) Kentucky at LIBERTY 4 7½ (60½) FIU Tulane 3½ 3½ (54½) at SOUTHERN MISS at CINCINNATI 12½ 13 (45) Army at LOUISIANA-MONROE 8 10 (50) UTEP at VIRGINIA 6 4½ (45½) Duke at BOSTON COLLEGE 17 17½ (56½) Texas State at VIRGINIA TECH 8½ 7 (57) NC State NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ENGLAND 6½ 5½ (47) Las Vegas at BUFFALO 3 1 (47) LA Rams at PITTSBURGH 6 4 (45) Houston San Francisco 4½ 3½ (42) at NY GIANTS Tennessee 2½ 2½ (50) at MINNESOTA at CLEVELAND 7 7½ (45) Washington at PHILADELPHIA 5 4½ (47½) Cincinnati at ATLANTA 3½ 3½ (47) Chicago at INDIANAPOLIS 10½ 11½ (44) NY Jets at LA CHARGERS 7½ 6½ (43½) Carolina at ARIZONA 5½ 5½ (55) Detroit Tampa Bay 6 5½ (43) at DENVER at SEATTLE 5 5 (56½) Dallas at NEW ORLEANS 4 3 (53) Green Bay Monday at BALTIMORE 3 3½ (54½) Kansas City

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.