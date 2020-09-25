On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 5:27 pm
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -210 at WASHINGTON +190
Milwaukee -108 at ST. LOUIS -102
at ARIZONA OFF Colorado OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF San Diego OFF
American League
at OAKLAND -168 Seattle +158
at OAKLAND -200 Seattle +180
at TORONTO -141 Baltimore +131
Houston -195 at TEXAS +180
at KANSAS CITY -120 Detroit +110
Interleague
at NY YANKEES -185 Miami +170
at TAMPA BAY -111 Philadelphia +101
at CLEVELAND -202 Pittsburgh +182
at ATLANTA -140 Boston +130
at CHICAGO WS +135 Chicago Cubs +125
at MINNESOTA -140 Cincinnati +130
at LA DODGERS -175 LA Angels +163
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
LA Lakers 6 (214½) Denver
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
UCF 24½ 27 (77) at EAST CAROLINA
at MIAMI 10 11½ (53½) Florida St
Georgia Tech 6 (52½) at SYRACUSE
at PITTSBURGH 3 (55½) Louisville
Tennessee (44) at SOUTH CAROLINA
at BAYLOR 18½ 17½ (61) Kansas
at BYU 15 14½ (61) Troy
Alabama 25½ 28 (56) at MISSOURI
at OKLAHOMA ST 10 (51½) West Virginia
Florida 10½ 13½ (57½) at MISSISSIPPI
at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 14½ 11½ (51½) Georgia Southern
at OKLAHOMA 25 28 (61) Kansas St
Georgia 24½ 28 (53) at ARKANSAS
Texas 14 17½ (71) at TEXAS TECH
Iowa St 2 (44) at TCU
at LSU 21 17 (57) Mississippi St
at TEXAS A&M 30 30½ (46) Vanderbilt
at AUBURN 10 7 (49) Kentucky
at LIBERTY 4 (60½) FIU
Tulane (54½) at SOUTHERN MISS
at CINCINNATI 12½ 13 (45) Army
at LOUISIANA-MONROE 8 10 (50) UTEP
at VIRGINIA 6 (45½) Duke
at BOSTON COLLEGE 17 17½ (56½) Texas State
at VIRGINIA TECH 7 (57) NC State
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ENGLAND (47) Las Vegas
at BUFFALO 3 1 (47) LA Rams
at PITTSBURGH 6 4 (45) Houston
San Francisco (42) at NY GIANTS
Tennessee (50) at MINNESOTA
at CLEVELAND 7 (45) Washington
at PHILADELPHIA 5 (47½) Cincinnati
at ATLANTA (47) Chicago
at INDIANAPOLIS 10½ 11½ (44) NY Jets
at LA CHARGERS (43½) Carolina
at ARIZONA (55) Detroit
Tampa Bay 6 (43) at DENVER
at SEATTLE 5 5 (56½) Dallas
at NEW ORLEANS 4 3 (53) Green Bay
Monday
at BALTIMORE 3 (54½) Kansas City

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment