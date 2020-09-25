|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-210
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+190
|Milwaukee
|-108
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-102
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|American League
|at OAKLAND
|-168
|Seattle
|+158
|at OAKLAND
|-200
|Seattle
|+180
|at TORONTO
|-141
|Baltimore
|+131
|Houston
|-195
|at
|TEXAS
|+180
|at KANSAS CITY
|-120
|Detroit
|+110
|Interleague
|at NY YANKEES
|-185
|Miami
|+170
|at TAMPA BAY
|-111
|Philadelphia
|+101
|at CLEVELAND
|-202
|Pittsburgh
|+182
|at ATLANTA
|-140
|Boston
|+130
|at CHICAGO WS
|+135
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+125
|at MINNESOTA
|-140
|Cincinnati
|+130
|at LA DODGERS
|-175
|LA
|Angels
|+163
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Lakers
|6
|(214½)
|Denver
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|UCF
|24½
|27
|(77)
|at
|EAST
|CAROLINA
|at MIAMI
|10
|11½
|(53½)
|Florida
|St
|Georgia Tech
|6
|7½
|(52½)
|at
|SYRACUSE
|at PITTSBURGH
|2½
|3
|(55½)
|Louisville
|Tennessee
|2½
|3½
|(44)
|at
|SOUTH
|CAROLINA
|at BAYLOR
|18½
|17½
|(61)
|Kansas
|at BYU
|15
|14½
|(61)
|Troy
|Alabama
|25½
|28
|(56)
|at
|MISSOURI
|at OKLAHOMA ST
|10
|6½
|(51½)
|West
|Virginia
|Florida
|10½
|13½
|(57½)
|at
|MISSISSIPPI
|at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
|14½
|11½
|(51½)
|Georgia
|Southern
|at OKLAHOMA
|25
|28
|(61)
|Kansas
|St
|Georgia
|24½
|28
|(53)
|at
|ARKANSAS
|Texas
|14
|17½
|(71)
|at
|TEXAS
|TECH
|Iowa St
|2
|2½
|(44)
|at
|TCU
|at LSU
|21
|17
|(57)
|Mississippi
|St
|at TEXAS A&M
|30
|30½
|(46)
|Vanderbilt
|at AUBURN
|10
|7
|(49)
|Kentucky
|at LIBERTY
|4
|7½
|(60½)
|FIU
|Tulane
|3½
|3½
|(54½)
|at
|SOUTHERN
|MISS
|at CINCINNATI
|12½
|13
|(45)
|Army
|at LOUISIANA-MONROE
|8
|10
|(50)
|UTEP
|at VIRGINIA
|6
|4½
|(45½)
|Duke
|at BOSTON COLLEGE
|17
|17½
|(56½)
|Texas
|State
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|8½
|7
|(57)
|NC
|State
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6½
|5½
|(47)
|Las
|Vegas
|at BUFFALO
|3
|1
|(47)
|LA
|Rams
|at PITTSBURGH
|6
|4
|(45)
|Houston
|San Francisco
|4½
|3½
|(42)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Tennessee
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at CLEVELAND
|7
|7½
|(45)
|Washington
|at PHILADELPHIA
|5
|4½
|(47½)
|Cincinnati
|at ATLANTA
|3½
|3½
|(47)
|Chicago
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|10½
|11½
|(44)
|NY
|Jets
|at LA CHARGERS
|7½
|6½
|(43½)
|Carolina
|at ARIZONA
|5½
|5½
|(55)
|Detroit
|Tampa Bay
|6
|5½
|(43)
|at
|DENVER
|at SEATTLE
|5
|5
|(56½)
|Dallas
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4
|3
|(53)
|Green
|Bay
|Monday
|at BALTIMORE
|3
|3½
|(54½)
|Kansas
|City
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
