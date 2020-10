By The Associated Press

Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -185 Miami +170 at SAN DIEGO -173 St. Louis +161 at ATLANTA -135 Cincinnati +125 at Los Angeles -210 Milwaukee +190 American League at CLEVELAND -108 New York -102 at MINNESOTA -142 Houston +132 at TAMPA BAY -155 Toronto +145 at OAKLAND -107 Chicago -103 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Lakers 5 (218) Miami National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE Tampa Bay -154 Dallas +144 College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BYU 21½ 24 (OFF) Louisiana Tech Saturday at CINCINNATI 24 21½ (OFF) South Florida at FLORIDA 19½ 18 (OFF) South Carolina at GEORGIA ST PK PK (OFF) East Carolina North Carolina 10 12½ (OFF) at BOSTON COLLEGE Virginia Tech 10½ 10½ (OFF) at DUKE at TENNESSEE 11 10 (OFF) Missouri Baylor 2½ 2½ (OFF) at WEST VIRGINIA at CLEMSON 27½ 28 (OFF) Virginia at PITTSBURGH 14½ 14 (OFF) NC State Oklahoma 10½ 7 (OFF) at IOWA ST Memphis 2½ 2½ (OFF) at SMU at UCF 18½ 21 (OFF) Tulsa Arkansas St 3½ 3½ (OFF) at COASTAL CAROLINA Navy +1 6 (OFF) at AIR FORCE Troy 4 5½ (OFF) at SOUTH ALABAMA at KANSAS ST 3½ 2½ (OFF) Texas Tech Oklahoma St 21½ 21½ (OFF) at KANSAS at UAB 18½ 20½ (OFF) Utsa at TEXAS 13 13 (OFF) TCU at ALABAMA 16½ 16½ (OFF) Texas A&M at KENTUCKY 7 6½ (OFF) Mississippi W Kentucky 7 6½ (OFF) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at FAU 7½ 9 (OFF) Charlotte Georgia Southern 15½ 19 (OFF) at LOUISIANA-MONROE at GEORGIA 7 6½ (OFF) Auburn LSU 18½ 20 (OFF) at VANDERBILT at MISSISSIPPI STATE 17 17½ (OFF) Arkansas at NORTH TEXAS 2½ 1 (OFF) Southern Miss NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 3 3½ (54½) Kansas City Thursday Denver 2½ 3 (40) at NY JETS Sunday Indianapolis 1½ 2½ (45) at CHICAGO New Orleans 5½ 4 (55½) at DETROIT Arizona 5 4 (52) at CAROLINA at CINCINNATI 3 3 (47½) Jacksonville at DALLAS 4½ 5 (56) Cleveland at HOUSTON 4 4 (53½) Minnesota Seattle 6½ 6½ (54½) at MIAMI at TAMPA BAY 5½ 7½ (45) LA Chargers Pittsburgh +2 1 (47) at TENNESSEE Baltimore 13½ 13 (OFF) at WASHINGTON at LA RAMS 11½ 13 (48½) NY Giants at KANSAS CITY 7 7 (OFF) New England Buffalo 3 2½ (51½) at LAS VEGAS at SAN FRANCISCO 6 6 (45) Philadelphia Oct. 5 at GREEN BAY 6½ 7 (58) Atlanta

