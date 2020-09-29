On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Premier League yet to agree bailout for lower league clubs

By ROB HARRIS
September 29, 2020 3:15 pm
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs are yet to agree to a financial bailout for England’s lower-division clubs, who are struggling to cope with games being played without fans.

The 20 topflight club held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, two days after the government asked the world’s richest league to “play its part” with support for the English Football League.

The Premier League will fund coronavirus tests for any lower-league clubs that play top-division teams in the FA Cup or League Cup.

The EFL has estimated that its 72 clubs will lose 200 million pounds ($255 million) if there are no crowds for the rest of this season. The EFL said they have lost 50 million pounds during last season’s pandemic disruption.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Premier League has publicly expressed its disappointment that the government halted plans for fans to return to stadiums for the first time since March as coronavirus cases are rising.

The Premier League clubs have agreed on a way of finalizing the season if it cannot be completed due to the second wave of the pandemic. The final standings will be determined on a points-per-game basis, but clubs have not determined the minimum threshold for the number of games to be completed.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California