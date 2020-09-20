Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Przybylko scores twice, Union beat 10-man Impact 4-1

September 20, 2020 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored late in the first half and early in the second to help the Philadelphia Union beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 4-1 on Sunday night at Red Bull Arena.

Alejandro Bedoya tied it for the Union (7-2-3) in the 22nd minute, Kacper Przybylko connected in first-half stoppage time and again in the 47th, and Anthony Fontanta capped the scoring in the 65th.

Romell Quioto scored for Montreal (5-6-1) in the fifth minute. He was ejected in the 15th minute for elbowing Mark McKenzie in the face.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor