Putna helps Real Salt Lake keep pace with Minnesota United

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Andrew Putna made seven saves for Real Salt Lake in a scoreless draw with Minnesota United on Sunday night.
Putna denied a pair of on-point shot attempts by Emmanuel Reynoso early in the second half. Real Salt Lake was shut out for the sixth time this season, four of them draws.
Minnesota (5-5-4) maintained a point advantage over Real Salt Lake (4-4-6) in the Western Conference standings.
