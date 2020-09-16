Listen Live Sports

Qazaishvili scores in 76th, Earthquakes tie Timbers 1-1

September 16, 2020 11:59 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Valeri Qazaishvili scored in the 76th minute and the San Jose Earthquakes tied the Portland Timbers 1-1 on Wednesday night.

San Jose (2-4-5) will host Portland (4-4-3) again Saturday night.

Qazaishvili connected with Chris Wondolowski on a give-and-go and Qazaishvili dribbled around goalkeeper Steve Clark to tap it in.

Clark had a diving save in Wondolowski’s header in the 89th for his fifth denial. San Jose goalkeeper James Marcinkowski made his first start since 2018, and had two saves.

Yimmi Chará gave Portland the lead in the 33rd on an assist from brother Diego, becoming the sixth pair of brothers in MLS history to connect on a goal. The Timbers allowed their 10th goal of the season in the final 15 minutes of a match.

Players from both teams stood at midfield before the match with a “Stay Strong California + Oregon” sign in support of the communities effected by the wildfires.

