Trending:
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

QMJHL approves stiffer punishments for fighting

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 10:07 pm
< a min read
      

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League approved stiffer punishments for fighting Wednesday, a day before the start of the regular season.

All players involved in a fight will receive a 10-minute misconduct and 5-minute major. Previously, players were assessed only the 5-minute major. Anyone deemed to be an instigator also will get a 2-minute minor.

The amended rules will see players automatically handed a one-game suspension after their third fight, plus another game suspension for each additional skirmish.

Representatives from the league’s 18 teams in Quebec and the Maritimes voted on the rules in a video conference.

The stiffer penalties come after Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sport in Quebec, called on the league to ban fighting. The league is seeking $20 million in government assistance to help cover revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit