Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders players shown at charity event without masks

September 29, 2020 6:15 pm
 
2 min read
      

Several Las Vegas Raiders players attended a charity event held by teammate Darren Waller that might have violated league rules for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Darren Waller Foundation held a fundraising event at a country club just outside Las Vegas on Monday to help young people overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

Players were seen on video without masks during the indoor event while talking and mingling with guests, who also weren’t wearing masks.

Among the players in attendance were quarterbacks Derek Carr and Nathan Peterman, tight ends Jason Witten and Foster Moreau, and Waller.

Advertisement

Rules from the NFL and NFLPA limit what players are allowed to do away from the facility this season to try to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Among the banned activities are music concerts or entertainment events, house gatherings of more than 15 people without everyone wearing masks or attending an indoor night club with more than 10 people in the club.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

The Raiders, the NFL and a representative from Waller’s foundation didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The event came the night before the NFL announced that the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings had to suspend in-person activities because three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus following a game between the teams on Sunday.

This is the latest possible infraction of the COVID-19 protocols by the Raiders early this season. A person familiar with the punishments said coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team fined $250,000 because he failed to wear his mask properly on the sideline during a Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The team is also being investigated for allowing an unauthorized team employee in the locker room after the Saints game.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn’t made any announcement.

Gruden also said after the Saints game that he had the coronavirus in July and stressed that the team is taking it seriously.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts joint operations with Royal Air Force in Black Sea