Rangers look to break 4-game losing streak against Astros

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 3:59 am
Houston Astros (29-28, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (19-38, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Jose Urquidy (1-1, 2.78 ERA) Texas: Kyle Cody (1-1, 1.53 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Rangers are 13-24 against the rest of their division. Texas has hit 55 home runs this season, last in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the team with 10, averaging one every 18.1 at-bats.

The Astros are 19-18 against the rest of their division. Houston has slugged .409 this season. George Springer leads the team with a .538 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 18 extra base hits and is batting .171.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 53 hits and is batting .266.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Anderson Tejeda: (skin infection), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

