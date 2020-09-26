On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Rapids, FC Cincinnati report positive COVID-19 tests

By ANNE M. PETERSON
September 26, 2020 2:50 pm
Colorado’s MLS game against Sporting Kansas City has been postponed after a Rapids player and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

A player for FC Cincinnati also tested positive and is in isolation, the team announced. The player, who was not identified, was symptomatic, the team said.

The Rapids suspended training while the player and staff members who tested positive were isolated. They were not identified. The team has conducted additional testing and contact tracing.

The match between the Rapids and Sporting in Commerce City, Colorado, originally scheduled for Sunday, is the first game to be postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases since the teams returned to play in their local markets following the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.

The match has not yet been rescheduled.

Cincinnati’s match against NYCFC set for Saturday night at Red Bull Arena was not postponed.

It is the first time that a Cincinnati player has been confirmed as positive. The team said all other players and staff members had negative results.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

