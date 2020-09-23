Real Salt Lake 2, Los Angeles Galaxy 0

|Los Angeles Galaxy
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|2
|—
|2
First half_None.
Second half_1, Real Salt Lake, Rusnak, 2 (penalty kick), 65th minute; 2, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 6 (Rusnak), 72nd.
Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Jonathan Klinsmann; Real Salt Lake, Andrew Putna, Zac MacMath.
Yellow Cards_DePuy, Los Angeles Galaxy, 24th; Baird, Real Salt Lake, 62nd; Bingham, Los Angeles Galaxy, 64th.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, TJ Zablocki, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.
A_3,943.
___
Lineups
Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Nick DePuy, Rolf Feltscher, Emiliano Insua, Daniel Steres; Emil Cuello (Efrain Alvarez, 57th), Jonathan Dos Santos (Joe Corona, 73rd), Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget (Cameron Dunbar, 81st); Chicharito (Ethan Zubak, 80th), Cristian Pavon.
Real Salt Lake_Andrew Putna; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia; Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruiz, Albert Rusnak; Corey Baird (Douglas Martinez, 75th), Justin Meram (Maikel Chang, 75th).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.