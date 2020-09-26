Real Salt Lake visits Minnesota United FC after shutout victory

Real Salt Lake (4-4-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (5-5-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles 2-0, Real Salt Lake visits Minnesota United FC.

Minnesota United FC is 6-4-3 in Western Conference play. Minnesota United FC is 2-3-0 in matches decided by one goal.

Real Salt Lake is 4-5-3 in conference play. Real Salt Lake is 0-1-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Molino has five goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC. Robin Lod has five goals over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Damir Kreilach has five goals and one assist for Real Salt Lake so far this season. Justin Meram has three goals over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 3-6-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Real Salt Lake: 3-5-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Ethan Finlay (injured), Brent Kallman, Greg Ranjitsingh (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Giuseppe Rossi (injured), Sam Johnson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

