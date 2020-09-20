Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds host White Sox, look to build on Bauer’s solid outing

September 20, 2020 2:27 am
 
1 min read
      

Chicago White Sox (34-18, first in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-27, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Dylan Cease (5-2, 3.20 ERA) Cincinnati: Michael Lorenzen (2-1, 4.56 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Trevor Bauer. Bauer pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts against Chicago.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

The Reds are 13-12 on their home turf. Cincinnati ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .259.

The White Sox are 17-8 in road games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .366.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 45 hits and has 30 RBIs.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 31 extra base hits and is batting .330.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor