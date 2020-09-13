Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds’ Sonny Gray goes on injured list with strained back

September 13, 2020 2:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pitcher Sonny Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday because a strain in the right side of his mid-back, a move retroactive to Friday.

Gray allowed five runs, six hits and three walks over 3 1/3 innings at the Chicago Cubs on Thursday,.

He is 5-3 with a 3.94 ERA in nine starts but has allowed 11 runs in his last two outings after giving up just nine earned runs in 41 2/3 innings over his first seven.

Gray was an All-Star last year, going 11-9 with a 2.71 ERA in 31 starts in his first season with the Reds.

Advertisement

Cincinnati selected the contract of right-hander Sal Romano, who had been on the taxi squad. Romano had not appeared with the Reds this season but was 14-19 with a 5.17 ERA in 67 games over the previous three seasons.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort