Reds take on the White Sox following Castillo’s strong outing

Chicago White Sox (33-17, first in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (25-26, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Jonathan Stiever (0-0, 2.46 ERA) Cincinnati: Tejay Antone (0-2, 2.76 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Luis Castillo. Castillo pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Reds are 12-11 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .264.

The White Sox are 16-7 on the road. Chicago has hit 83 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with 17, averaging one every 12.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .505.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 30 extra base hits and 51 RBIs.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (right elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.