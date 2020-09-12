Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ring, Tinnerholm help NYCFC beat Cincinnati, extend streak

September 12, 2020 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alexander Ring and Anton Tinnerholm scored in New York City FC’s 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

New York City (5-5-1) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.

Ring slipped behind the defense, ran onto a through ball by Gary Mackay-Steven and beat charging goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton to open the scoring in the 39th minute.

Tinnerholm put away a volley from outside the area to make it 2-0 in the 55th minute. Jesús Medina’s corner kick was deflected in the center of the box and Tinnerholm blasted a left-footer inside the near post.

Advertisement

Brandon Vázquez put away his own rebound in the 74th minute for Cincinnati (2-6-3), which has lost back-to-back games and is winless in its last six.

        Insight by Splunk: CISA and Air Force examine how to gain trust, the data and workflows required and the organizational constructs that best foster trust in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires