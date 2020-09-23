Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rios scores first MLS goal, Nashville beats DC United 1-0

September 23, 2020 11:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Daniel Rios scored his first MLS goal on a diving header and Nashville SC beat D.C. United 1-0 on Wednesday night in the league’s first game with a female center referee in more than 20 years.

Tori Penso directed the match as center referee. The last woman to it was Sandy Hunt on May 13, 2000.

Dave Romney headed a corner kick to Rios for the winner in the 70th minute.

Nashville (4-5-3) rebounded from a 2-0 loss Saturday to MLS-leading Columbus that snapped a four-match unbeaten streak. D.C. United (2-6-5) is winless in four games.

Advertisement

Rios shot a free kick wide in the 39th minute, and missed wide again from inside the 6-yard box in the 44th.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

D.C. United played the second half with 10 men after midfielder Russell Canouse picked up his second yellow card in the closing seconds of the first half. Bill Hamid made four saves for United.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit