Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Roldan scores 2 goals, Sounders beat Galaxy 3-1

By The Associated Press
September 28, 2020 12:39 am
1 min read
      

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored his first two goals of the season, Jordan Morris added a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Sounders beat the LA Galaxy 3-1 on Sunday night.

Morris ran onto a long rolling ball on the left side by Nouhou Tolo, worked his way to the near post before slipping a pass to Roldan for the sliding finish from point-blank range to open the scoring in the 12th minute. It was the 25-year-old midfielder’s first goal since scoring twice against LA on September 1, 2019.

Seattle (7-3-3) has won three of its last four games.

Morris outran Rolf Feltscher to get to a through ball by Nicolás Lodeiro and then tapped a side-footer in the 38th. Roldan slipped behind the defense and ran onto an arcing pass by João Paulo and lofted a chip shot over goalkeeper David Bingham near the top of the box into the net to make it 3-0 in the 61st minute.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sebastian Lletget scored in the 88th for LA (4-6-3), which has lost three in a row and is winless in its last four.

The Sounders were without Raul Ruidiaz, who was suspended for one match and issued an undisclosed fine for violent conduct against Portland Timbers defender Pablo Bonilla early in the second half of Wednesday’s game. Ruidiaz went into Sunday with eight goals this season, third-most is MLS.

Stefan Frei had four saves, including a stop against Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez from close range in the 41st minute, and a diving stop of a shot by Cristian Pavón in the 65th.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment